Sonam Kapoor luxurious Bag collection: Hermes to Louis Vuitton X Yayoi Kusama bag

Sonam Kapoor, the Bollywood-style icon, has been consistently bringing waves in the fashion industry with her distinctive choices. The actress is not only known for her impeccable outfits but also for her unique bag collection. She owns some of the high-end fashion bags that truly stand out for their iconic designs. Let’s take a closer look at some of her best bag collections that are known for their luxurious feel.

1. Louis Vuitton X Yayoi Kusama bag

Adding a pop of color to her neutral shade formal outfit, Sonam Kapoor decided to style her look with the yellow pumpkin bag, a limited edition piece designed by Louis Vuitton X Yayoi Kusama, priced tag at Rs 10,00,747. The bag featured logo prints and designs with hand straps. It was perfect to add a contrasting touch to her appearance.

2. Hermes bag

The Veere Di Wedding actress styled her chic brown pantsuit outfit with the classy and high fashion Hermes bag. It was a Hermes Toupet runway bag with fringe detailing. The structured body and hand straps made the bag perfect for its striking appearance.

3. Alaïa bag

This heart-shaped bag adds a sweet charm. Sonam Kapoor styled her casual t-shirt and skirt with the cute red heart-shaped bag from Alaïa called le cœur bag in calfskin. The bold red colored piece had long straps that the actress effortlessly wrapped around her fingers.

Advertisement

4. Two Extra Lives bag

Known for her unique style statement, the actress wore a glamorous black outfit and paired it with the heavily embellished clutch bag from Two Extra Lives. The bag has sparkling crystals adorned beautifully against the black backdrop giving all the luxurious feel.

5. Bvlgari bag

Vayu’s mom took her whole white look to a new level, donning a stylish suit with short and slightly flared pants. To accessorize her look, she carried a Bvlgari bag in her hand. It went well with her fit, pulling the whole look together.

Sonam Kapoor's style is never so simple, she always loves to push her boundaries and dares to be different from her previous appearances.

Which of these bags did you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday make heart-shaped purses the trend of the season