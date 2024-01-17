Sonam Kapoor merges class and glam with printed midi dress and trendy loafers; get all the details

Sonam Kapoor is the one Bollywood starlet who truly understands how to win the style game. She never fails to inspire big fashion trends with her regal ethnic ensembles and flowing midi skirts. She just posted photos of herself wearing a gorgeous midi dress with an abstract design on it on her Instagram account, and wow, did she look amazing.

We couldn't help but notice the eye-catching print on the dress, which perfectly blended style and informality. Keep scrolling to find out more about Sonam Kapoor's latest look.

Sonam Kapoor looked beautiful in a midi dress

Sonam Kapoor donned a gorgeous white midi dress with a unique cyanotype design throughout. Now, if you are wondering what a cyanotype is? Here’s the scoop- it’s basically a photographic pattern process that gives the outfit a distinct and artistic appearance.

The dress had a keyhole neckline at the top, giving it a charming touch. At first glance, the sleeves seemed like regular puff sleeves, but upon closer inspection, you could see the intricate pleated pattern.

The ensemble looked even more elegant with its flared hemline. If you're inspired by The Zoya Factor actress' stunning style, you can grab this Bhaane dress for Rs 18,000.

Sonam Kapoor’s alluring accessory style

The Sanju diva has always amazed us with her stunning accessory choices, especially when it comes to her ethnic outfits. But now, let's see how she effortlessly rocks accessories with her smart and elegant midi dress.

For this particular ensemble, she opted for a pair of spiral-shaped earrings with a stunning gold-toned finish and textured base. These earrings added a touch of glamor to her look.

To complement her fingers, she adorned them with silver-colored fingerrings, which brought a subtle yet beautiful charm to her overall appearance.

When it came to her footwear, she went for a pair of stylish brown leather loafers that perfectly balanced comfort and style.

It's truly inspiring to see how she easily pulls off different accessories with her outfits, showcasing her commendable fashion sense.

Sonam Kapoor’s hair and makeup

Namrata Soni, the makeup artist for Sonam, opted for a matte-finished makeup base in order to create a flawless backdrop for her natural beauty to shine. Moving on to the eyes, she applied a brown powdered eyeshadow and mascara to make the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress’ lashes shine.

Namrata applied a pink blush softly on the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo star’s cheeks to give her a natural flush, which enhanced her luminous complexion. Of course, no glam game is complete without the proper lipstick, and Namrata picked a stunning red color to emphasize Sonam's lips.

Namrata, who is also a great hairdresser, styled Sonam's hair into a neat low ponytail.

This beautiful outfit was curated by the great stylist Abhilasha Devnani. The breathtaking photos were taken by brilliant photographer Sheldon Santos, who particularly caught Sonam Kapoor's beauty and grace.

Now, let's speak about the style itself: isn't it remarkable how one can easily switch from typical floral designs to this one-of-a-kind cyanotype print? We adored this innovative and daring option. If you love this look as much as we do, let us know in the comments section below.

