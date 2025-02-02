Sonam Kapoor pays tribute to late designer Rohit Bal; walks the ramp in long white dress and beige-toned jacket

Sonam Kapoor walked the runway for the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025 in Gurugram, paying tribute to the late designer Rohit Bal by wearing one of his creations. Never disappointing with her style statements, the actress wore a long white dress and earrings that earned a round of applause. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Sonam Kapoor is known for her high fashion, always leaving us in awe. Last night, for her ramp walk, she wore a long white dress designed by the late Rohit Bal, featuring a crushed finish all over, a halter neckline with a hint of cleavage, and wrap detailing at the top. The dress itself exuded luxe vibes, and the actress styled it to perfection.

She layered her dress with a long, beige-toned jacket featuring an open front, button details, and full sleeves. The jacket was beautifully crafted with peacock and leaf embroidery, giving off strong bohemian vibes that complemented her appearance. Just like her outfit, her styling is definitely worth taking cues from.

Bringing both fresh and vintage vibes to her look, the Veere Di Wedding actress opted for a sleek, neat bun, parted in the middle with no loose strands. The best part? The addition of a red flower successfully elevated her entire ensemble.

Advertisement

Her accessories were minimal yet impactful. She drew attention to her ears with a pair of ear cuffs, and a statement ring adorned on her finger, with the accessories perfectly complementing her look and pulling everything together.

The bold glam makeup added an irresistible charm to her beauty. Balancing the soft-toned outfit, the actress accentuated her look with a radiant base of concealer and foundation, elevating it with a blush glow, smokey eyeshadow, and bright red lipstick.

Walking the ramp in a beautifully designed outfit with bold styling, Sonam Kapoor deserved every bit of applause. She also got emotional, remembering the late designer and appreciating how his creations have transformed Indian fashion.

What do you think of Sonam Kapoor's look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!