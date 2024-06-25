Bollywood’s beloved star, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, is known for her incomparable sense of style. This is precisely what makes her the undisputed queen of Bollywood fashion. She has once again proven her sartorial prowess by turning heads at the Dior fashion show in Paris in a supremely fashionable outfit that had us gasping.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and have a detailed glance at Sonam Kapoor's stylish look, which was a visible testament to the AK vs AK actress' fearless approach to fashion.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja served fashion fierceness in an all-Dior look:

There’s nobody who can carry high-fashion ensembles with extreme panache and confidence, quite like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The Aisha actress knows how to take her luxe looks to the next level with her sass and charm. Her latest attire legit proved the same. This charming look from Dior’s Fall 2024 collection was all things beyond amazing.

The timeless look merged vintage vibes with classy contemporary charm and totally rendered us speechless. It featured a resplendent full-sleeve leather jacket in a rich brown hue. The elegant piece was beautifully adorned with an American flag motif at the back, effortlessly elevating the whole look. Its fitted silhouette also hugged the Sanju actress’ curves, accentuating them to sheer perfection.

The Neerja actress paired her statement-worthy jacket with an incomparably chic gray woolen skirt, which went perfectly with it. The timeless A-line design of the calf-length skirt added a touch of refined simplicity to the actress’ jaw-dropping ensemble.

To elevate the look further, she also added an unexpected twist with a luxurious navy-colored tie with a polka-dotted design.

Ahuja also left us swooning by completing her look with Dior’s iconic Spectadior Pumps, a shoe style that perfectly balances elegance and boldness. This gave an extra luxurious vibe to her look. The fit made a case for the beloved actress’ ability to fearlessly push fashion boundaries while maintaining an overall feeling of grace.

Sonam Kapoor’s accessories and glam picks:

For her accessories, Kapoor incorporated shimmery, delicate silver earrings with a matching silver ring to add to her mesmerizing look. But that’s not all; she also added matching shaded and tinted sunglasses to add some modern elegance to her super chic ensemble.

Further, Sonam's hair and makeup expert, Namrata Soni, left the actress’ luscious locks open and styled them into a side-combed hairstyle with well-defined curls. This splendid hairstyle allowed for her dark and luscious locks to gracefully cascade down her back and shoulders while framing her beautiful face.

When it comes to the makeup look, Sonam opted for a radiant base paired with a subtle shimmery eyeshadow. Her makeup game was then taken to the next level with the baked, blushed, and highlighted cheeks. The diva also chose just the right nude matte lipstick to complement her look and her pretty complexion.

What did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s latest look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

