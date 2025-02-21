Sonam Kapoor rewrites airport fashion with her all-denim three-piece outfit and DIOR bag worth ₹3,85,000

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion is like a fine wine, only getting better with time, and it’s definitely not limited to glamorous events. Her airport looks are equally setting some high fashion goals, and you’ll say the same looking at her recent appearance. With her denim shirt, buttons, and long blazer, the actress indeed rewrote the airport fashion rulebook, and we’re in love with it. Let’s break down each detail of her attire!

All set to fly to her destined location, Sonam Kapoor got dressed in a classy denim shirt neatly tucked in the bottoms. It was a base that was later layered with a long blazer. The actress kept the jacket open, with the end reaching right at her knees. It’s the kind of combination that we soon want to add to our wardrobe.

Creating a stunning monochrome look that exudes all rich feels, Sonam decided to pair her blazer and shirt with the straight-fit jeans. Also, the belt pulled all the details together. This three-piece outfit is just for the strong and confident impression in the boardroom.

The Veere Di Wedding actress enhanced her look with statement hoop earrings that beautifully complemented her bossy ensemble. Also, she carried a Dior medium D-Journey bag costing Rs 3,85,000. It was black and designed with a textured base and shoulder straps, convenient to carry both in arms and on the shoulder.

Her beauty game was equally on point, enhancing her glow with the radiant concealer and foundation base. Her cheekbones were elevated with the warm-toned blush glo,w and her lips were covered in glossy shade lipstick.

The actress let all the details of her ensemble be in focus, with her hair neatly tied back into a sleek bun. And as a cool accessory, she shaded her eyes with oversized black sunglasses.

There’s one more best part to have a look at. Her footwear. Yes, she layered the edge of her jeans with the shiny black ankle boots. With her eye for the right styling and choice of outfit, Sonam Kapoor always sets benchmarks in the fashion industry.

What are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor’s look? Let us know in the comments below!