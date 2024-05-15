Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the fashion royalty of Bollywood. She consistently cements her spot as a style icon with fabulous and super-stylish ensembles. However, her versatile fashion game isn’t just about rocking designer labels; she's an actress who mixes couture with sass and unexpected pieces.

She even adds a touch of playful creativity to craft fashion-forward magic with her fits. From daily fits and red carpet looks to her airport picks, she can basically rock anything.

Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, Sonam Kapoor made heads turn in a pristine white formal fit, and we adored her unique style. Let’s decode the Sanju actress’ classy look and the glam choices that she made to go with it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s all-white formal look:

The AK vs AK actress always makes our hearts flutter with her indescribably stylish fashion statements. This was recently proven by her formal and fierce white ensemble styled to perfection by Rhea Kapoor. The diva's outfit, from Ellery, was delicately crafted in France. The luxurious set was undeniably enchanting.

It featured a full-sleeved blazer, which was carefully handcrafted using fine needle techniques. The jacket also came with a deep V-shaped collared neckline, crisp lapels, and an overlapped style. The slightly oversized silhouette of the jacket, with its unique long ruffled sleeves design, was beyond charming.

This was further paired with matching high-waisted pants that were both comfortable and ravishing. The calf-length pants with flared edges and a comfortable, wide-legged silhouette looked amazing with the blazer. They gave a summer-friendly capri-like appeal to the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress’ formal look, thereby giving it a fresh twist.

Sonam completed the resplendent outfit with faux pearl-accented suede pumps from Alexander McQueen. This choice gave a touch of modern allure to the star’s exquisite outfit. With this look, the Khoobsurat actress dared to modernize the timeless allure of pantsuits, and we’re totally here for it!

Sonam Kapoor’s accessories and glam picks:

For her accessories, Kapoor incorporated striking golden droplet earrings from Bottega Veneta to elevate her monochromatic look. She also added a matching, layered gold ring to add to her mesmerizing look. But that’s not all; she also carried Bulgari’s metallic gold Serpentine clutch bag, approximately worth Rs. 3,17,994.

Further, Sonam's hair and makeup expert, Namrata Soni, skillfully tied up her dark tresses and styled them into a high back-combed ponytail. This splendid hairstyle allowed for her dark and luscious locks to gracefully cascade down her back, ensuring her beautiful face was visible.

When it comes to the makeup look, Sonam opted for a radiant base paired with a subtle brown eyeshadow. Her makeup game was then taken to the next level with the baked, blushed, and highlighted cheeks. The Aisha actress also chose just the right nude lip gloss to complement her look and her pretty complexion. However, her warm and incomparable smile deservingly won all the attention.

What did you think of Sonam’s formal look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

