Forget fashion royalty, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a fashion goddess! This Bollywood style icon isn't just about rocking designer labels - she's a trendsetter who mixes high fashion with playful individuality to create magic. From daily fits to her unforgettable red carpet looks, she consistently turns her outfits into style statements.

Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, Sonam Kapoor slayed in an off-white co-ord set recently, and we loved it! Let’s decode the Sanju actress' classy off-white co-ord set look and her hairstyle.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s off-white co-ord set:

Her recent off-white outfit featuring a femme co-ord set, worth Rs. 2,34,500, from Moonray. This set featured the Alberta skirt, which was beautifully handcrafted with fine needle vintage lacing techniques.

The Aisha actress' ankle-length skirt, worth Rs. 1,46,000, with scalloped edges was made using world-class techniques like couching, cording, appliqué, micro beading, crochets, and many more. This gorgeous embroidery was a fragile and modern take on Renaissance needle lace techniques. In fact, it also showcased the brand's ode to the revival and preservation of ancient handcraft art and techniques.

The long skirt was further paired with a matching full-sleeved blazer, which was also carefully handcrafted using the same fine needle vintage lace techniques. The jacket also came with a collared neckline with crisp lapels and matching handmade white buttons. Even the slightly oversized silhouette of the jacket, worth Rs. 88,500, was just perfection.

The nature-inspired embroidery work on the celestial set added a fabulous layer of delicateness to the whole outfit. Sonam completed the resplendent ensemble with contrasting glossy Monroe heels with a rather modern look. This choice gave a touch of modernity and coquette aesthetic to the otherwise vintage outfit, and it looks divine!

Sonam Kapoor’s accessories and glam picks:

Talking about accessories, Kapoor Ahuja incorporated eye-catching and dramatic silver earrings with pearls to elevate her monochromatic look. She also added a matching cocktail ring to add to the rather mesmerizing look. Great picks indeed!

Further, Sonam's hair and makeup expert, Namrata Soni skilfully tied up her dark tresses and styled them into a half-tied and layered look with a middle parting. This style also allowed for her dark and luscious locks to gracefully cascade down her back and shoulders.

When it comes to the makeup look, Namrata opted for a matte base paired with a subtle pink eyeshadow. Her makeup game was then, taken to the next level with the blushed and highlighted cheeks. The AK vs AK actress also chose just the right glossy pink lip gloss to perfectly complement her gown and complexion. What an adorable look!

What did you think of Sonam’s look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

