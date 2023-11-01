Sonam Kapoor serves total Bridgerton vibes in Huishan Zhang’s classy black ankle-length flowy tulle midi dress

In the ever-so-busy city of Mumbai, a prominent event recently witnessed the entrance of none other than the enchanting Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. With an aura that exuded grace and a fashion sense that could rival royalty, the classy Blind actress transported us to an era reminiscent of the timeless and regal charm of Bridgerton. Draped in an ensemble that redefined elegance, the diva left onlookers mesmerized. A black gown, sleek and sophisticated, cascaded to her ankles, its fabric a delicate interplay of lace and tulle. But what truly set it apart was the formal black blazer. We’re truly in love with this one!

So. Why don’t we delve deep into the intricate elements of the classy Saawariya actress’ stylish ensemble and take a closer look at her magical captivating transformation? Let’s just dive right in.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked incomparable in a formal all-black outfit

The Blind actress was recently seen attending a prominent event in Mumbai, wearing a classy all-black ensemble by Huishan Zhang, featuring a breathtaking black gown that had us all drooling! Her pick of a sleeveless lacy and tulle-laden black ankle-length midi, layered with a matching sleek black formal blazer with three buttons, was flawless. The flowy dress itself had subtle gathers at the waistline, which added a touch of refinement while still producing a rather pleasing shape. The beautiful flower design embroidered with white thread on the black blazer, however, drew our attention. It offered a modest yet noticeable element that boosted the overall allure of the outfit’s design. We believe that it’s quite safe to say that black has never really looked better!

The talented Aisha actress further decided to complete her classy and undoubtedly elegant ensemble with silver crystal-encrusted pumps with a matching crystal flower on the top, created by the luxurious brand, Jimmy Choo, that added a much-needed pop of contrast and bling to the seriously talented actress’ formal outfit. Furthermore, the incredible Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress chose to pair her outfit with statement silver and crystal-laden dangling earrings with a shimmery matching statement ring that elevated and complimented her classy, elegant, and seriously formal outfit. Doesn’t the Delhi 6 actress look super stylish?

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Khoobsurat actress’ hair and makeup game, which was, of course, also on point. The talented Zoya Factor actress decided to tie her hair up into a neat and sleek bun with a center parting that helped the diva showcase her beauty at its best. On the other hand, the beautiful Veere Di Wedding actress’ oh-so-glam makeup look by none other than Namrata Soni won our hearts. The gorgeous look, with well-shaped eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and the perfect nude-colored lipstick, totally elevated the whole look. Doesn’t the incomparable diva look fab?

So, what did you think of the talented Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress’ ensemble? Would you like to recreate it? Why don’t you share your thoughts with us, right away?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's black leather boots give an edgy appeal to Louis Vuitton’s grey off-shoulder midi dress