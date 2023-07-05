Sonam Kapoor sets the bar high with impeccable Dior ensemble at Paris Fashion Week; Can you guess its price?

Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood's most iconic fashionista, is known for her ability to surprise everyone with her impeccable sense of style, especially when it comes to fashion. The Blind actress has always been admired for her fashion choices. Whether it's a casual look for a day with her family or an outfit for the red carpet, the actress from Khoobsurat knows just how to make everyone swoon and rave about her outfits. It's hard not to applaud Sonam's fashion perfection, isn't it?

Recently, the Aisha actress made heads turn and hearts skip a beat as she graced the runway at Paris Fashion Week in her latest show-stopping ensemble. Dressed in a breathtaking creation by Dior, Kapoor's impeccable style and innate fashion sense once again left fashion enthusiasts in awe. Without further ado, let's dive right into the details of her remarkable look and explore how she flawlessly captivated the audience.

Sonam Kapoor looked like pure perfection as the lady in Dior

Sonam Kapoor is renowned for her flawless fashion sense, and her recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week was no exception. Adorned in an exquisite ensemble by Dior, styled by Rhea Kapoor, she emanated pure elegance and sophistication. The ensemble showcased a sleek, midi dress crafted from luxurious fabric, effortlessly draping around Kapoor's slender figure. The gown's unique shade perfectly complemented her radiant complexion and exuded a sense of timeless glamour.

For the event, the Raanjhanaa actress turned heads in a Beige Cotton Gabardine Mid-length Draped Dress from Dior, valued at approximately Rs. 2,87,457. She paired it with black loafers worth around Rs. 86,253 and accessorized it with the Small Black Cannage Lambskin Lady D-Joy bag. The bag perfectly captures the House's vision of elegance and beauty, showcasing the iconic streamlined aesthetic of the Lady Dior line. Crafted in black lambskin with Cannage stitching, the refined and timeless style is further enhanced by pale gold-finish metal charms that elegantly embellish its silhouette. This fabulous bag is valued at approximately Rs. 2,66,651. Isn't that an incredibly extravagant outfit?

But that's not all! The Neerja actress completed her seriously stylish look with minimal accessories, including golden hoop earrings and a matching bracelet. Her hair was styled in a sleek, straight look that perfectly complemented her overall appearance. As for her makeup, she rocked a stunning smokey eye and the perfect nude lip using the shade 'Sonam' from the SimplyNam Beauty collection. These beautiful styles were created by none other than Namrata Soni. We are absolutely obsessed with how gorgeous the actress from Sanju looks. Don't you agree?

Sonam Kapoor's presence at Paris Fashion Week once again highlighted her status as a fashion trendsetter. As she continues to make waves in the fashion industry, her influence and contribution to the world of couture remain unrivaled. So, what are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor's head-to-toe Dior outfit? Are you a fan? Would you consider recreating this look for an upcoming occasion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

