Sonam Kapoor shows who's ultimate 'fashion icon' as she shells boss lady vibes at Paris Fashion Week; PICS

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. She always makes heads turn with her iconic stylish outfits. Her statement choices are proof that she is a true fashionista. The global fashion icon attended Dior's Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week on July 3. After rocking a desi style at Rishi Sunak's UK-India reception a few days ago, Sonam Kapoor has set the internet on fire with her latest look for the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

Sonam Kapoor looks chic in Dior outfit

In the ongoing Dior's Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week, Sonam strutted in style as she looked classic and chic. She opted for a beige Dior trench coat with a beige A-line dress, black brogue shoes with tassels, and a black pageboy hat.

Taking to her Instagram, Rhea Kapoor who styled Sonam for this glorious event, shared photos of her outfit. The caption read, "Bonjour @sonamkapoor 🇫🇷. Back at #pariscoutureweek for @dior. In head to toe Dior with jewels by @dior and @gaiarepossi...#dior #christiandior #diorhautecouture."

Fans react to Sonam Kapoor's stylish outfit

As soon as Sonam's classic look for the Dior show was shared on Instagram, fans started praising her in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Fashion icon." Another commented, "The OG Icon." "stylish as always," commented a third fan. Another comment read, "Evergreen beauty." many fans dropped red heart and fire emojis and praised the actress's beauty.

Notably, Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian celebrity to attend Dior's Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week alongside Academy Award winner Natalie Portman. Ahead of attending the event, Sonam expressed her excitement by sharing the Dior invitation on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "So excited for the show."

This is not the first time that the 38-year-old actress will be seen attending the Paris Fashion Week. She attended the event last as a showstopper for Ralph and Russo.

Work-wise, Sonam is all set to feature in Shome Makhija's Blind. The cast of the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. It will release on Jio Cinema on July 7.

