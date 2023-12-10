Sonam Kapoor slays in Anamika Khanna's kaftan kurta set with striking layer of elegant neckpieces; take cues

When it comes to stealing the show, Sonam Kapoor knows how to ace it in style. Her most recent Instagram post shows her wrapped in a lovely pure-white ensemble that has us all drooling. But here's the thing: Sonam's fashion tastes aren't restricted to modernity; she also appreciates traditional attire.

Sonam's social media account is a fashion inspiration goldmine, as she flawlessly merges the best of both cultures. So, if you're a fashion fanatic, stay connected and keep reading as we decipher The Mausam actress' current fashion ensemble. You don't want to miss out on the fashionable looks she's dishing up!

In a pristine white kurta set, Sonam Kapoor exudes sheer elegance

Sonam Kapoor's gorgeous kaftan kurta combo stole our breath away! This lovely suit included exquisite white floral threadwork that provided a sense of elegance. But that's not all; her kurta's notched v-neckline was embellished with a slew of pearly embellishments, giving it a dazzling edge.

The wide-leg pants matched with the kurta nicely. The golden embroidery on these pants complemented wonderfully with the full-sleeved hem, providing a unified and eye-catching design. It's no surprise that this stunning ensemble was designed by Anamika Khanna.

Advertisement

More about Sonam Kapoor’s exquisite accessory styling

The Zoya Factor actress's most recent ensemble expertly combined some magnificent items that were difficult to overlook. Starting with her ears, she wore big hanging earrings adorned with splendid stones, which added a bit of glitz to her ensemble. Moving on to Sonam's neck, she decked herself with a massive kundan necklace that ornamented her neckline nicely. But that's not all; she also donned a pearl necklace, which added an extra layer of elegance. It's amazing how she stacked two neckpieces without sacrificing her excellent elegance. Not to mention her feet, which she accented with lovely anklets that complemented her golden bead embroidered juttis.

Let's discuss Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga diva's perfect makeup, which absolutely elevated her appearance. She shone the spotlight on her eyes like she usually does. Her eye makeup was flawless, with a combination of chocolatey and dazzling silver eyeshadow that imparted depth and shine to her eyes. The precise stroke of eyeliner provided a bit of drama and depth. The Sanju fame's cheekbones were expertly shaped, giving her face a sculpted and finished appearance. Her lips were adorned with a brown nude lipstick that suited her entire look flawlessly. We also can't get enough of her hairstyle- straight open hair with a center parting, expressing beauty and class. Hairdresser and makeup artist Namrata Soni was responsible for all the stunning hair and makeup.

The Veere Di Wedding actress's immaculate taste and ability to pull off any outfit is genuinely admirable. It's not shocking that she works with a team of brilliant stylists, Manisha Melwani and Abhilasha Devnani, who help her curate her exquisite ensembles. An incredible photographer, Kunal Gupta, captured Sonam's beauty in stunning photographs. This ideal crew works together to create magic, allowing Sonam to shine and show off her exceptional fashion sense. So, if you're as taken with Sonam's style as we are, let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: Best dressed B-town stars of the week