Sonam Kapoor slays the Red Sea Film Festival in yellow Saramrad couture and glittery red Rami Kadi gown

Sonam Kapoor is undeniably the fashion Queen of Bollywood. She has always managed to look beyond words and mesmerized her fans with her extremely stylish looks. Be it on the red carpet or the airport, Sonam was and always will be a slayer. Well, just after 3 months of giving birth to her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja, the actress is back to her playground to do what she does best. Currently, the Red Sea International Film Festival is going on in Jeddah and several Bollywood celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have graced the red carpet. Scroll down to know more about Sonam’s attire for the event and crush on her a little more. Sonam Kapoor’s yellow gorgeous gown

Sonam Kapoor looked nothing less than a bright yellow flower blooming in our gardens. Her simplicity and style surely won our hearts and we cannot get enough of this look. Sonam chose to go all yellow for the Vanity Fair dinner. She opted for this beautiful Saramrad couture. Power yellow hand-pleated silk tafta midi dress with a wavy dramatic collar embracing the shoulders, made her stand out on the red carpet. This off-shoulder dress was perfect for a dinner party. The actress kept is simple on accessories by not wearing anything on her neck but just adding a pop of dangling diamond earrings. She tied her hair in a bun and looked like a dream. Check out the picture:

Sonam Kapoor’s glittery red couture Sonam in this red glittery gown looked walking straight out of a fairy tale. She made quite a bold statement in red. The actress wore a glittery red strapless gown and a dramatic coat combo from Rami Kadi paired with diamond jewellery. She looked great! Her smoky eyes and bun made her stand out. Check out the picture:

Work front On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind, co-starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor serves winter fashion goals; Layers up in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport- VIDEO