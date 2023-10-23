Sonam Kapoor steps out in regal Sabyasachi Anarkali and it's perfect for a Diwali party

Every detail counts in the realm of richness and grandeur. Today, we can't stop gushing over Sonam Kapoor's regal Anarkali kurta combo look. This set oozes elegance and refinement with its beautiful needlework and rich colors. The gorgeous jewelry, which is studded with shimmering diamonds, gives a bit of glitz to the ensemble. Sonam Kapoor exudes royalty with scintillating makeup and a confident grin. And, this ensemble demonstrates her great fashion sense and ability to carry off any style. It is reasonable to assume that she is the fashion world's queen.

Sonam Kapoor exudes royalty in gorgeous Anarkali kurta set

In a world dominated by sarees, Sonam Kapoor made a striking appearance wearing an Anarkali kurta combination. This Anarkali kurta set emanated richness and regal charm like no other. Kapoor, who has an uncanny ability to make any dress appear like a million dollars, did the same with this royal Anarkali kurta combination. With much finesse, the actress converted this look into a fashion masterpiece with her flawless style and confident demeanor.

Kapoor's red Anarkali kurta combo was glammed up with the addition of a golden glittering embroidered dupatta. She added a touch of refinement to the look by carefully tucking the dupatta on the left, with it beautifully cascading over her shoulder.

What was more to this gorgeous red attire was it being designed by Sabyasachi, a well-known Indian designer. Sabyasachi managed to capture the aura of regal majesty in this ensemble with his superb workmanship and attention to detail. The styling team behind this stunning outfit, Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani also deserve applause for their creation. Sonam Kapoor was transformed into an absolute vision in this ensemble, courtesy, their creative and flawless sense of style.

Hair, makeup, and accessories

Let's get into the glitzy details of Sonam Kapoor's hair, makeup, and accessories now. Her magnificent open hair with her fringe tucked back, added a sense of elegance to the whole ensemble. But it didn't end there; her makeup was equally fascinating. Sonam Kapoor emanated mystery and appeal with heavy black kohl-rimmed eyes. Sonam Kapoor's lipstick of choice was a cool red ultra matte liquid lipstick that complimented her outfit well, providing a strong and assertive accent to her regal dress.

Finally, one can't miss the amazing accessories that complement Sonam Kapoor's stunning ensemble. She accessorized her traditional look with large earrings and a choker, bringing her style game to a perfect 10-on-10. The combination of these prominent items gave her entire look a sense of grandeur and refinement.

But Sonam Kapoor didn't stop there; she completed her ensemble with a pair of golden juttis. These classic shoes not only lent a regal touch to her appearance but also guaranteed that it was coherent and well-put-together. Sonam Kapoor's accessories matched her crimson Anarkali kurta set flawlessly, taking her look to a whole new level of elegance and splendor.

