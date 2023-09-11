Sonam Kapoor stuns in a luxurious off-shoulder bodysuit and red high waist belted skirt; Check out its COST

Okay, fashionistas, let's speak about the one and only Sonam Kapoor and her great ability to experiment with fashion! When it comes to fashion, this Bollywood diva isn't afraid to experiment and take chances. Sonam's fashion style is invigorating, constantly keeping us on our toes and leaving us speechless. She embraces everything, from daring and unorthodox styles to brilliant colors and rare designs. Her dress choices mirror her bright personality, and we can't help but love her brazen attitude. Sonam Kapoor, you are a true style icon! Keep those experimental looks coming!

Ah! And here she is with her all-new look. Let’s decode it.

Sonam in a spicy-red skirt and bodysuit

Sonam Kapoor is the queen of fashion experimentation! This time, she combines two separate dresses to create a gorgeous combination that has us all swooning. She wore an off-shoulder bodysuit that is able to be worn as an off-shoulder top when coupled with a skirt. The off-shoulder bodysuit she picked is the Rafael off-the-shoulder bodysuit from Khaite, which cost Rs. 1,01,622. Sonam proves that thinking outside the box may result in absolute fashion beauty. Sonam, keep smashing those fashion experiments!

Sonam upped her off-shoulder top game by wearing it with a stunning denim maxi skirt in a rich red color. This isn't your average denim skirt, my friends. This is a show-stopper by Alaïa, with a wide elasticated waistband studded with leather buckles that elongates and flatters Sonam's waistline. What a way to make a statement! This Alaïa's Buckled Leather-trimmed Denim Maxi Skirt Women is priced at Rs 1,79,500. Sonam can rock high-end fashion like no one else.

Sonam accessorized this combo with heeled boots

She accessorized her outfit with the Fluide Suede Knee-High-Boots in Black from the exact same label as her skirt, Alaïa, for an edgy sophistication. These heeled boots cost Rs. 1,12,499, but believe me when I say they are worth every penny. Rhea Kapoor, her sister and stylist, and the skilled Abhilasha Devnani are responsible for the entire style of this jaw-dropping ensemble. Not to mention the beauty artist Namrata Soni, who gave Sonam a basic yet breathtaking open hairstyle and a dramatic eye makeup look combined with glossy lips. This fashion dream combo has demonstrated once again that they are the greatest style gurus.

