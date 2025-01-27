Sonam Kapoor swaps her signature glam for a sporty vibe at airport in grey tracksuit and personalized cap

When it comes to airport fashion, Sonam Kapoor always has her passport stamped for style supremacy. Yesterday, January 26, the queen of experimental fashion dialed it down, and yet turned heads at the airport in a grey tracksuit that screamed sporty, cool and comfortable. Let’s look at her outfit.

Her outfit for the day showed off a lengthy grey baggy top with a typical round neckline and cuffed sleeves. The loose shape gives a relaxed easygoing feel just right for long trips or catching long flights. She matched it with similar track pants that reached her ankles and had elastic at the bottom for a tight athletic look. This wasn't your average tracksuit; it was a statement.

The outfit was completed by white classic socks and sneakers. This fresh and sporty athletic feel is not missing, while at the same time carrying a very elegant black Dior crossbody bag, showing a touch of functionality with great luxury. Now, the piece de resistance: a white cap with her name, Sonam, because even her accessories are as iconic as she is.

While her clothing belonged to minimalism, she just added magic where it really needed to happen through makeup: Sonam put only the correct glam on the face, leaving her looking bright and radiant yet perfect for travel. Sonam's glam options included a dewy foundation with bushy brows, followed by a wash of shimmer eyeshadow on her eyelids with eyeliner-defined eyes, chiselled cheeks and jawline, rosy blush on the cheeks, and glossy lip that tied in with the rest of the look. She completed her airport look with open hair.

Sonam Kapoor's grey tracksuit is the perfect attire for traveling. Catch a flight or begin your road trip; be it, it is comfy yet trendy. And casual and relaxed-styled outings, such as coffee dates, running errands, or a normal day spent at the mall, this outfit will become your go-to. An athleisure brunch or just a low-key hangout with friends will look great wearing this; just add a dash of glamour to make it perfect!

This look proves that Sonam doesn’t need couture gowns or dramatic silhouettes to make a statement. Even in a tracksuit, she brings her A-game, reminding us all that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand.

