Sonam Kapoor takes over London streets in Edward Crutchley outfit, Monies necklace for pre-birthday look

Once a Gemini girl, forever a Gemini girl. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a carefree, classy and chic dresser. The Bollywood actress again proved that she is a fashion visionary with how she pushed out her pre-birthday look so effortlessly. How loud and clear is it that she can pull off anything? Need something of a cozy outfit? In the Summer, survival translated to don mini dresses and denim ensembles. We insist you pick this be-all and end-all of a statement attire before rains get to our skin officially and heavily; or wait for your Winter style turn.

Vayu's mother called in one of her born day celebrations in an outfit and accessories styled by Rhea Kapoor and team Manisha Melwani, Prabh Malait and Bidipto Das. If you have an appetite for grays and more, check out how you can wear what Sonam wore. Her outfit mixed textures and fabrics to create a fabulous look with much visual appeal. Fueled by luxury, it was an Edward Crutchley creation from the Winter 2023 collection.

Sonam Kapoor serves a blast of a birthday chic

Her coat featured an oversized fit, drop shoulder and flap pockets. This wool creation became a topper over her knitted sweater which had a plunging V-ribbed neckline and hem. As an outfit of three pieces, it included tea-length trousers which had a roomy silhouette and side slits.

The Kapoor girl's daytime look was pure fancy as the caramel brown Bottega Veneta moment entered. It was a puffy-structured clutch you can carry for date night looks with your mini skirts, dresses, or pantsuits. She added a higher dose of sheerness to her look with a chunky necklace. Like a rock of charm, sheer stayed true to its meaning once again with her Xena necklace from Monies. Something to keep you swooning season after season, this accessory made from acrylic and wire and also housed with a magnetic lock costs Rs 93,090.66 and can be styled for parties and nighttime Sangeet and cocktail celebrations.

Aren't we acutely aware of boots and their extensive compliment-attracting play in Winter? We are very excited to rock these pointed-toe ivory boots from The Row. Another influence on our mood board should be her silver double hoop earrings from Otiumberg. Superbly versatile and be donned with multiple outfits.

Sonam also wore tinted sunglasses which had transparent-framed sunnies. Never break up with colors so bold proved the diva with her blue eyeliner, subtle nude pink lipstick, mascara, and eyeshadow.

Blue looks so fun! To give it further enhancement, do soft smokey eye makeup. Opt for gray, black, or brown eyeshadow. This can draw attention effortlessly to your eyes.

If you cannot stop looking at her coat, here are notes on how you can style your own. Do you have oversized outerwear? Focus on proportions and balance and team it with fitted pieces of a lightweight layer. Pick some standout accessories like pointed-toe flats, boots or a wide-brimmed hat to complete your look.

