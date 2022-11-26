Sonam Kapoor teamed her Taller Marmo dress with René Caovilla sandals for a drool-worthy fashion moment

Time and again Sonam Kapoor has showcased her anointed love for kaftans and being the style icon she is, she manages to pull them off in an entirely untried style every time she steps out. This time Sonam sported a kaftan look in a Taller Marmo fringed kaftan dress in an absolutely soothing shade. If you are looking for a statement-making yet subtle party dress this luxe number is just the perfect pick. Right out of the racks of a Milan-based Italian label this dress featuring a stunning kaftan silhouette epitomizes luxury eveningwear, read on as we decode the Sonam-inspired way to style your kaftan look this party season.

Sonam Kapoor in a Taller Marmo dress and René Caovilla sandals

While each Sonam look has its own show-stealing aesthetic charm, this time Sonam Kapoor made jaws drop with her light blue fringed number. The dress featuring a fabulously flowing fit that drapes the body is Taller Marmo’s Mrs. Ross Fringed Scarf-neck Crepe Kaftan Dress in Light Blue. The Italian designer dress is carefully curated with crepe fabric and features a satin scarf-detailed high neck, wide sleeves, button-fastening keyhole at back, and a winning waterfall hem accentuated with sweeping fringe detail. Emphasized by a swishing fringe detail, the subtle yet sensational kaftan dress worth $937 or Rs. 76,524.74 can be the ultimate party look when you want your party looks to say classy but chic.

The diva’s show-stopping dress was teamed up with Flat Satin Sandals Cleo by René Caovilla. The white satin sandals worth $1490.00 or Rs.121,688.23 effortlessly classed up the look. The Italian low-heeled sandals featured an elegant double strap along with an ankle strap with a snake-head finish. The straps and the heel is further accentuated with matching zircons that add a subtle but glittery finish. The soft blue number stood out for its striking silhouette and fringe detail which was a statement-maker on its own, and did not require any major accessories to stand out, Rhea Kapoor styled her look with barely there earrings and a few rings to balance the aesthetic. For the makeup look, Arti Nayar added to Sonam’s look with flushed skin, bold red lips, and striking eyes. Madhuri Nakhale topped off the already flawless look with a messy bun with tendrils that managed to offset the high neck.

Sonam’s look totally convinced us to invest in a fringe-detailed kaftan dress for the party season. Her look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

