Sonam Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: 5 Bollywood actresses making a case for summer’s hottest accessory, revamped waist belts

Accessories play a crucial role in completing and enhancing any outfit’s overall look. Well, chosen accessories can elevate the visual appeal of an outfit making it more interesting and eye-catching. By simply adding up accessories like Jewellery, scarves, or bags, one can easily transition a basic outfit to an extraordinary one.

Waist belts have become a must-have accessory in every fashionista’s wardrobe these days, and Bollywood celebs are leading the trend with their innovative and chic ways of styling them. From sarees, jeans to dresses, they are showing us how to elevate our outfits with this versatile accessory. Let's take a cue from these style icons on how to rock waist belts in different ways.

Waist belt with midi-length dress

Sonam Kapoor rocked a midi-length dress with a unique twist. She accessorised the waist belt with pockets. The belt not only cinched her waist but also added a practical touch with its functional pockets. This clever styling can keep your essentials close at hand while making you look effortlessly chic. It’s a perfect example of how accessories can also blend with functionality.

Waist belt with bodycon dress

Kriti Sanon styled a brown waist belt with a red bodycon dress which added a touch of charm to her overall look. The contrasting colours of her dress and the belt created a striking visual contrast, highlighting her frame and also giving a polished finish. It’s a classic instance of how a simple accessory can elevate a bold outfit.

Advertisement

Waist belt with oversized shirt

Alia Bhatt nailed the casual chic look by styling an oversized checked shirt with a belt. The belt cinched her waist, creating a flattering silhouette while also adding some structure to her loose-fitted shirt. This is a clever styling trick that you can apply with oversized shirts to balance the relaxed vibe of the shirt with a touch of sass. It is a classic example of how a simple accessory like a belt can transform an outfit from laid-back to polished instantly.

Waist belt with saree

Mouni Roy was spotted rocking a waist belt with a saree giving the traditional attire a modern twist. Instead of sleek waist chains, you can opt for a metal belt since it will cinch the waist and add definition to the silhouette. Whether it’s a classic silk saree, or printed saree, or a contemporary drape, a waist belt can instantly amp up the glam factor

Advertisement

Waist belt with jeans

When it comes to a classic look, nothing beats styling belts with jeans. Disha Patani rocked denim jeans with a chain belt which accentuated her otherwise basic jeans and also gave it an edgy look. Disha’s sleek belt with denim jeans proved that even the simplest of accessories can elevate a basic outfit to a whole new level.

So, waist belts are simply amazing accessories that can enhance any form of dressing; it’s befitting to wear them with Indian sarees, fashionable jeans, and formal or casual dresses.

Give your waist belt an overhaul from the Bollywood celebrities’ wardrobe and consider the style, texture, and colour of the belt for specific events. Just pull the strap, tie up that dress, and let out the fashion diva hidden inside you!

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan brings glitz and glamour to our mid-week in sequin loaded ensemble that is perfect to pin for your next cocktail night