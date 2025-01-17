Sonam Kapoor turns the airport into her personal fashion playground in a Rs 43,950 brown co-ord set

Sonam Kapoor is one of those actresses in Bollywood who do not follow conventional dressing norms. She dares to go beyond fashion boundaries by mixing comfort with high-end glamour to create trends that no one else can. Today, her airport fashion in a brown co-ord set proved this yet again. Let’s spill the beans on her outfit.

Spotted at the airport, the fashion queen stepped out in a chic brown co-ord set from November Noon, proving once again why she’s a style icon. Her outfit featured a long brown jacket with a structured, relaxed fit. The jacket stood out for its short, curved notch lapels, slumped shoulders, welt fabrics, and large fabric-clasped metal buttons, giving it a refined yet contemporary appeal. Adding to its luxe aesthetics were subtle stripes running all over, giving it depth and texture.

Sonam paired the jacket with matching culottes, which carried the same striped detailing. The culottes featured a wide-leg hem and soft pleats, making them a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. Her outfit comes with a price tag of ₹43,950.

For her footwear, Sonam Kapoor embraced bold accessories like a pair of black boots, which added an edgy vibe to the outfit. Complementing the boots was her Hermès Lindy Mini Bag, an iconic and classic piece that added just the right amount of luxe. To finish her airport outfit, she added a playful yet stylish bucket hat and a pair of sunglasses, creating an effortlessly cool vibe.

Keeping her jewelry choices minimal, she opted for tiny earrings that added a slight touch of bling without overtaking attention from the rest of her look. Her makeup was refined, with a radiant glow on her natural skin. She kept it fresh with subtly blushed cheeks, nude lips, and a flawless, minimal look that emphasized her beauty. Her hair was styled straight and left open, giving her a relaxed, free-spirited finish.

Sonam Kapoor has nailed yet another airport sighting with a high-fashion moment. This look effortlessly balances comfort with sophistication, proving that travel attire doesn’t have to be boring. If you’re looking for a way to elevate your airport fashion into runway-worthy style, take cues from Sonam’s sleek coordinates: bold accessories, effortless glam, and elegance that transcends the ordinary—because fashion never takes a day off!d

