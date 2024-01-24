Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, one of Bollywood’s most beloved fashionistas and actresses, is always at the forefront of every major fashion event. Be it in India or a global stance, the diva knows exactly how to create a show-stopping and jaw-droppingly awesome moment with her fashion-forward ensembles. Such an incident was recently created when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stepped out for a date with her husband, Anand Ahuja in a classy all-black Dior-laden look.

It’s quite safe to say that we’re obsessed with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s incomparable all-black outfit. So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s zoom in and take a closer and clearer look at The Zoya Factor diva’s high-fashion moment to understand how she was able to leave onlookers mesmerized.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja exudes elegance in an all-black ensemble

The Khoobsurat actress recently set social media ablaze when she posted pictures of herself in a beyond-classy all-Dior look. This classy outfit featured a long ankle-length black dress with a crushed fabric-like style which ended up adding to her outfit’s overall texture. The outfit also featured a square-shaped neckline which was of course, also deep and had a plunging balconette-like design. The romantic silhouette of her oh-so-classy outfit legit made us swoon.

The classy diva’s dress had a black band that cinched at her waist thereby, accentuating her oh-so-enviable figure. Further, the Dior dress merges class and luxury with comfort, allowing the diva to both, look and feel oh-so-relaxed in her stylish ensemble. The dress also had a hyper-feminine touch with a timeless ruched puff-sleeved style. This made her all-black outfit extra alluring. The classy dress also brought back the free-flowing gown-like style from the bygone royal era, which was, of course, all things sophisticated, chic, and seriously stylish.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were on fleek

Furthermore, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress chose to complete her sassy ensemble with ankle-length black boots which perfectly complemented her ensemble while adding an overall harmonious appeal to her all-black outfit. In fact, Sonam also perfectly made all the wisest decisions in terms of her accessories. She added gorgeous silver diamond-encrusted statement earrings with a matching statement ring to add some much-needed bling and elevate her romantic and classy all-Dior moment.

But that’s not all, she added Dior’s Rose Des Vents Cannage Calfskin small-sized D-Joy bag, which was embroidered with resin pearls to her outfit. The fashion queen also chose to tie her hair up in a half manner. Her flicks from both sides were intertwined at the back and held in place with the help of the trendiest pretty pink giant bow. This allowed for her dark tresses to beautifully cascade down her back while making sure that her gorgeous face was clearly visible.

The subtle yet glam makeup look, with pink glittery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and pink lipstick, perfectly added a touch of timeless allure to elevate her outfit.

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's dinner date look proves you can never go wrong with white