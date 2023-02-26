Sonam Kapoor's Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit is monochrome at its epic-est

Everything is stellar when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja does it. With an absolute spot-on mind for fashion, last night was no shocker. That's her power and she has us ready for a glamourous OOTN. Honestly, from the look of her outfit, we are nowhere ready to make a debut in spring outfits. Layering still feels like a fresh moment and our deck loves the look of it. There are so many factors right actually awesome about her Indo-western outfit which was styled by Rhea Kapoor with Abhilasha Devnani.

The Kapoor girls are at it every day. We speak to you with eyes so impressed and an attire that can't stop shining. This creation declared that Anarkalis are fancier in 2023 because it comes shaped like a jumpsuit. Confused? Intrigued? We're currently both but we cannot deny its contemporary chic look and uniqueness. Do you want to know what is wearable at weddings? Here is your best buy.

Sonam Kapoor looks radiant in a stylish outfit

The Veere Di Wedding actress was a fabulous guest yesterday at the event which was organised by JW Marriott. She looked stunning in a couture creation by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. With monochrome on her mind, she chose an organza Anarkali which featured 48-kali giving it a flared fit, stripe borders with silver and gota detailing, long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Royally alluring, Sonam's onesie was teamed with a black and white long coat.

Extremely long and lovely, her coat was well made with real mirror and thread work embroidery. This too had long sleeves but also gave beautiful introductions of a mandarin collar and side slits. Also, no amount of showers of silver felt too much. She wore accessories from Amrapali Jewels and Abhilasha Jewellery collection and Aprajita Toor kolhapuri heels.

Braided silver handcuffs, ear cuffs, bangles and rings were chosen. Also, try on monochrome matte pink makeup and give it a heavy black kohl finish. The braid obsession got deeper and bigger as you could also see on her sleek bun.

