Sonam Kapoor's all-white ensemble at Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week proves "iconic" is her true middle name

Sonam Kapoor and fashion are a match made in heaven! This Bollywood diva, renowned for her cutting-edge fashion sense and bold style, took to the Parisian streets once again on January 29, as if they were her runway, while attending the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. If there was ever any doubt about her remaining the ultimate fashionista from Bollywood, this outfit made sure that doubt was put to rest. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor wore an all-ivory look by Elie Saab that beautifully blended comfort with high fashion. The detailed knit sweater, skirt, and statement overcoat all exuded craftsmanship and couture finesse.

The knit sweater was truly a dream in textures and structures, with its intricate cross-stitch patterns and delicate, see-through minute eyelets all over. It featured a turtleneck and ribbed detailing along the cuffs, hem, and neck, while flared full sleeves added a dramatic touch. Rose-shaped florets, showcasing intricate embroidery, were attached to the sleeves for a hint of romantic charm—this sweater is truly a work of art.

The knit skirt Sonam chose to layer beneath the sweater was a perfect match in design. With a figure-hugging silhouette and exquisite craftsmanship, the skirt was relaxed in contrast to the loose-fitting sweater, striking a balance between an effortlessly chic ensemble and a put-together look.

She covered the knit outfit with a gorgeous and sophisticated winter woolen trench coat, completing her elegant winter couture ensemble. This full-length coat exuded classic elegance with wide notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, and a beautiful 3D rose-shaped floral element on the front.

From head to toe, Sonam Kapoor's attire was flawless in every sense. A pair of lovely white leather boots perfectly complemented her knit co-ord set and wool trench coat. Vintage glam was injected through oversized tinted sunglasses, adding a cool edge to the outfit.

Sonam Kapoor’s chic outfit was made brighter and better with her choice of accessories, including gold rose-shaped earrings, a gold sunrise ring, a ring studded with crystals, and a watch adorned with rainbow crystals.

She nailed the beauty look with soft waves that framed her face. Glittery brown shadow, winged eyeliner, and lashes dripping with mascara intensified her gaze. Her glam was completed with bronzer, highlighter, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lips. Nude pink nails added a soft touch of class.

Sonam didn’t just attend Paris Fashion Week; she became the very essence of couture, reaffirming her stature as Bollywood’s biggest fashion icon with her impeccable styling and effortless grace.

