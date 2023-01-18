Sonam Kapoor's Antithesis co-ord skirt set is purple at its stylish best

No purple, no power. That's the summary of Sonam Kapoor's latest look for an event in Delhi. Colour us obsessed only with purple and how did we get there? We all have a look at Bollywood diva's Instagram kind of day and we saw how she aced a winter look. Now that's more like it, cosy and stylish we mean. The world may wear a suit and a waistcoat and trousers together, but Rhea Kapoor and her sister had a cooler take in mind and honestly, it couldn't get chicer.

Sonam Kapoor is a big skirt person. Clever styling keeps us going and when it's all about colours, there is no inching away from it. She's often the actress we most look up to for fashion inspiration and what is note-worthy here? Everything. Look at how she plays with layers that can pack your look with comfort and a lot of edge. This is good, let us slide through this season with a gifted dose of assurance.

Sonam Kapoor's purple and pretty look in an Antithesis ensemble

Here's the 101. The 37-year-old look was all monotone with a little but the best interruption made by black. Now, this is the selling factor, boots in winter is a big trend and a handbag that could shine through all the trends. More like a star practice to follow. Do you have a black saree? Where are your dresses? Your match is here.