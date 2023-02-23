Sonam Kapoor's Aprajita Toor Kolhapuri flats are gloriously glam with her flower power-high kurta set

Happy to go round and round dressed in a kurta suit and classic footwear in circles and beyond. Viva la (ethnic) Vida. We can't be hard on ourselves and deny such shopping potential. Giving glamour and making a room for a new conversation is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's recent ethnic look. The very message of her look is a sense of uncompromised comfort and an instant dose of triumph which are interestingly all that we search for.

Ever on the move withstanding and gracing the fashion sphere, desi kurtas are genuine bringers of smiles and statements. Place your ask and find your home in it. If you're not a regular wearer of all desi things, ease yourself into it at least now because you too can discover the answer to why kurtas and accessories as seen in the Neerja actress's picture series everywhere. To adapt to the elegance of blue and white, pick out a stylish three-piece kurta set.

Sonam Kapoor nails her radiant ethnic look

The 37-year-old's attire featured a midi kurta with a blue rose print, three-quarter bell sleeves with embroidery placed on cuffs, and a broad and flowy embroidered hem. Favour it for a daytime stroll or celebration, and club it on with plain white cropped pants. With schiffli embroidery as a decorative delight here, Sonam looked too stunning. She wore her organza dupatta that mirrored the floral embroidery seen on her kurta's hem which was also glamorous with a scalloped edge.

The Veere Di Wedding actress moved away from the hues of her ensemble and picked a tan-hued pair of Kolhapuri 'Bhoori' flats from Aprajita Toor. Her Rs. 3,999 footwear was handcrafted with leatherette, a non-leather creation, with simple add-ons such as flower discs, woollen mini pom poms, a toe loop and braided details.

The diva gave it dazzling perfection with studded and pearl-drop earrings. Makeup and hair wise, the easier and minimal-er, the better and fabulous, Sonam showed.

