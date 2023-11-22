Sonam Kapoor's casual look takes a luxurious turn with black blazer and Hermes Birkin bag

The ultimate fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor, has always been praised for her flawless style. We recently saw the experimental fashion queen out and about in a casual look with a twist. Sonam, who is known for her ability to convert even the most basic outfits into standout pieces, did not disappoint this time either. With her most recent appearance, she added a new touch to her classic style, easily elevating it to a whole new level. It's no wonder that every fashionista is drawing style cues from her.

The Blind actress continues to push the limits of fashion, allowing us all to embrace our distinct sense of style. Let’s check out The Zoya Factor fame’s latest style file.

Sonam Kapoor's bold choice of black blazer and white frock creates a casual richness that can't be ignored

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress looked stunning in a white gown with a diamond neckline, expressing elegance and grace. A black belt elegantly accented the gown, giving a sense of refinement to the ensemble. The cut-out surface pattern and plenty of flounces added to the frock's allure, giving it a whimsical and feminine attitude.

Of course, we all know the Sanju star's penchant for frocks! The Veere Di Wedding fame expertly teamed it with a black jacket to elevate her casual style. The blazer not only provided richness to the look but also exuded confidence.

The Pad Man actress understands how to make a big style statement when it comes to accessorizing. Her most recent casual ensemble was no exception. She chose black eyeglasses to accentuate her attire, giving a hint of coolness and mystery to her entire look.

Sonam didn't stop there, though. The Neerja star handled a black Hermes Birkin bag with ease, conveying richness and grace. It's no surprise that the Birkin bag has become a timeless classic to define luxury. The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress topped off her look with glossy polished black loafers. This surprising choice made by Kapoor offered an unusual twist to her already eye-catching appearance, making it even more desirable.

Take cues from Sonam Kapoor’s casually luxurious look

When it comes to adopting styling ideas from the Dolly Ki Doli actress, the options for crafting distinctive and eye-catching combinations are unlimited. For example, a brilliant scarlet gown can be paired with a contrasting cobalt blue jacket to create a remarkable color contrast that is guaranteed to turn heads. A pastel pink gown coupled with a sleek silver jacket is another option that offers a delicate yet classy appearance

Sonam has often demonstrated how to master the accessory game, deftly putting the final touches to her looks; whether it's a striking purse, a piece of statement jewelry, or a one-of-a-kind pair of sunglasses.

Did you like this look by Sonam Kapoor? Let us know in the comments section below.

