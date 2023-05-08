Sonam Kapoor's custom Anamika Khanna x Emilia Wickstead gown is a glam diary of part India-part London

It was a celebration-high coronation Sunday at Windsor Castle, England. King Charles III officially acquires the throne, and our Indian fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wins our hearts once more. It was a truly remarkable night at the event, as she presented a spoken word performance that introduced the audience to the Commonwealth Choir performers. All of our attention was drawn not just to her words but also to her custom gown. The Bollywood actress had us at Namaste indeed but also her look was gorgeously royal.

Kapoor never really lets go of a chance where a fashion statement can be served. The stage honestly couldn't get better with her all dolled up and fabulously styled by Nikhil Mansata, who recently put together a couple of looks for celebrities at the Dior show which was hosted in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor looks lovely in an off-shoulder outfit

The Neerja actress looked beautiful in a bespoke off-shoulder gown designed by London-based Emilia Wickstead and the one who co-designed to contribute towards printed perfection (calico-inspired) Anamika Khanna.

It was a mesmerizing getup on the whole. The gown that was made as a collaboration between two genius fashion designers bore a band detail that was wrapped around her shoulders, a corseted bodice, a long skirt highlighted with architectural godet pleats and tons of colorful motifs such as flowers and birds put on an ivory base. From India to London, all in style with a heart so proud, right Sonam? Who wouldn't be? The Aisha actress' look was accessorized with studded earrings from Jessica McCormack and more jewelry from Garrard. Her hairstyle was a combination of sleek and wavy. There was ample gloss on her lip, eyeshadow and more that gave a picture in IRL of her beauty deck.

Wickstead's elegant and feminine designs are a perfect match for Sonam's bold and innovative style, and the duo has created some classy and memorable looks together. How sweet was her pink cape-sleeved gown which she chose to wear for her baby shower in London?

Sonam and Anamika clearly have a long-standing relationship as she has been a regular wearer of the designer's creations for various events and red carpets. Khanna is a renowned Indian fashion designer known for her contemporary take on traditional Indian wear. Her fashion-forward style coupled with the designer's contemporary take on traditional Indian wear has resulted in some truly iconic fashion moments. Hands up if you remember the diva's 2015 look for the Cannes Film Festival when she wore a unique and unconventional creation that had a draped jacket placed over a printed lehenga skirt and was accessorized with statement jewelry and wrapped up with a bun.

