Sonam Kapoor's Dior outfit was perfectly classy with her Rs 2.26 lakh micro handbag

D for Dior. D for dreamy. Housed in Paris and available across the globe, the swanky fashion brand's Pre-Fall 2023 collection was out for public view as models walked by the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Lit up with not-so-amazing lighting but breathtakingly-arranged flowers that served a whole Spring aura although the ensembles worn by models, celebrities and influencers were on a different page as clearly stated above. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is taking coats as far as it can possibly go. It doesn't look forced and the evidence is in these photos.

It's getting hotter and what are coats doing? There are tons of trends and only a guest as fashion-forward as Sonam can make non-guessable clothes wearable and admirable. We as an audience saw a colour-coordinated outfit and accessories worn by the Aisha actress who was styled by Nikhil Mansata. From the trove of looks he put together for the runway show, we've picked our first favourite, read on.

Sonam Kapoor looked on-fleek in her regal outfit

There's a lot we have discussed about monotone outfits and this pink set stands true to the statement of how non-disappointing a hue can be. Vayu's mumma doll donned a Dior dress which featured two halves of a shirt and a wrap skirt. It gave full support to the sheen factor of the silk fabric.

Sonam Kapoor's skirt had a bow and drape-like look and her long-sleeved shirt had a collar. It was layered on with an oversized coat and the Pad Man actress's Rs. 2,26,080.80 Micro Lady Dior Vanity Case is already near and dear to our hearts. One of those best things! It consisted of a zip closure, top handle, 'D.I.O.R.' charm and embellished details such as strass and white round beads. And truth be told, vintage jewellery makes a lot of difference to your look. In Sunita Kapoor and Gem Palace rings, pearl and choker necklace and chaandbali earrings, she looked divine. She wore a pair of black strappy shoes. The beautiful girl put on matte makeup and her hairstyle was gorgeously straight.

Do you want to move over pink? Diana Penty too was present to experience all things new as a guest. And, she wore the same dress (minus the coat) in purple and strappy shoes as Sonam.

Do you love Sonam Kapoor's look?

