Sonam Kapoor's Emilia Wickstead expensive skirt set is all roses and royal glam

Roses are red and pretty, confirmed. Ask what prints cannot do especially in spring. There will be no answer. We found the one that fits the vocabulary of love and modish glamour. Timeless and trendy is the floral set that is in Sonam Kapoor's closet in Notting Hill, United Kingdom. So much more than temporary thrills, her co-ordinated combo worn for Mothers' Day celebrations can be your stylish brunch outfit. BRB, going to a paradise filled with flowers because that's how we want this season to be. Fabulous and flawless.

Miles apart but the fashion message has been delivered - to wear and feel chic. Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's mother shared pictures from all the fun that went down while ringing in a very special party because aren't firsts always special? It was her chance as a mother. The Bollywood actress looked gorgeous in an Emilia Wickstead creation. Can we just pretend like we're on a beachside brunching big time? This is the ideal outfit for such fun plays.

Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in a floral outfit

Sonam donned a 'Vonda' skirt from the designer's Resort 2023 collection. Let the staring contest commence as it featured motifs of huge red roses. Designed from taffeta faille, her A-line skirt was voluminous as well. She styled her Rs. 1,74,259.85 midi skirt with a black top and an 'Ellis' long coat. Also designed to double up as a dress, it had a peak lapel, long sleeves and shoulder pads.

Shop this royalty for Rs. 1,82,205.00. Fashionable vibes only because the Veere Di Wedding actress never disappoints. She also wore a pair of black velvet pointed-toe heels to ensure her accessory goes with her black top.

Sonam's makeup was definitely stellar with black eyeliner and nude lipstick. Her glossy straight hairdo helped to tie her entire look together.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

