Sonam Kapoor's ethereal noodle strap frock with mesmerizing long jacket and hairdo defies perfection

Hold on to your seats, fashionistas, because Sonam Kapoor, the experimental fashion queen, is back with another jaw-dropping outfit to decipher! In the last few days, our much-loved Bollywood actress has been showering us with a slew of trendy ensembles, leaving us in awe of her exquisite style. Her most recent appearance is an amazing must-see. Prepare to be enthralled as we reveal the intricate intricacies of this amazing costume. Sonam Kapoor is known for pushing the limits of fashion, and her current outfit is no exception. Prepare for an exciting voyage as we dig into Sonam Kapoor's fashion choices and observe her unique ability to seamlessly merge elegance and inventiveness in every outfit she wears.

Sonam Kapoor exudes beauty in her pretty white outfit

The Khoobsurat actress looked gorgeous in a pretty white dress with a bandhani design in vibrant colors including pink, blue, and yellow. The gown had a sweetheart neckline, which added a feminine touch to the ensemble. The dress, which hung beautifully on tiny noodle straps, displayed Sonam's exceptional sense of taste and attention to detail. This stunning gown comes from the renowned label Saaksha & Kinni, which is recognized for its distinctive and modern designs.

The Aisha actress upped her fashion game by adding an incredible layered element to her ensemble. She easily layered a full-sleeved long jacket over the gown, instantly elevating her look. The jacket had the same eye-catching design as the skirt and a lapel collar, providing a unified and attractive outfit. The jacket, made of fine silk fabric, emanated elegance and class. What's more, both the frock and the long jacket are from the same brand, which adds a feeling of coherence to the whole look. The Bhaag Milka Bhaag actress demonstrates that fashion can be both stylish and trendy, with the skirt costing Rs. 18,000 and the long jacket costing Rs. 15,000.

How Sonam styled her tresses and accessorized

The Mausam actress accessorized her earrings with stunning circular glossy polished gold studs to suit her dress, providing a touch of elegance and refinement. Sonam draped many chains around her neck, creating a dazzling statement piece that gave a touch of glitz to her look. Her purse, a dark green one, added a flash of color and a touch of individuality to the whole appearance. Sonam finished off her look with powdered pink pointed flats, demonstrating her remarkable attention to detail and ability to seamlessly merge comfort and flair.

Let's take a moment to appreciate the Ranjhanaa actress’ gorgeous hair and cosmetics. Sonam chose to break the mold and wore a stunning twisted fishtail braid, which added a whole new degree of distinctiveness to her look. Sonam Kapoor effortlessly distinguishes out with this novel hairdo choice in a world where everyone appears to cling to open hairstyles or buns. It's a daring move that demonstrates her confidence and desire to experiment with her appearance. Moving on to her makeup, Sonam opted for a basic yet powerful look. Her contoured cheekbones defined her face and enhanced her innate attractiveness. She kept her eye makeup simple, letting her eyes show through with a little coat of mascara. She finished the outfit with a stunning pink lipstick, providing a pop of color.

Advertisement

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan’s romantic floral print outfit is from which luxurious brand, any guesses?