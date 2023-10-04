Sonam Kapoor’s jade green blazer and skirt set with expensive Valentino bag is a formal wear dream

Blazers have long been regarded as the go-to look for formal occasions, but when feminine energy is combined with these structured pieces, the outcome is simply combustible. That was the case at yesterday night's star-studded screening of Thank You For Coming. The evening was a glamorous affair, with various celebrities in attendance. Sonam Kapoor's blazer stood out among the glittering throng, demanding our attention. Today, we will deconstruct her dress choice, scrutinizing every aspect and unraveling the attraction that she effortlessly emanated. So buckle up, fashionistas, because Sonam Kapoor's outfit is going to take us on a fantastic sartorial ride!

Sonam Kapoor’s jade green blazer

Sonam Kapoor stole the show at the star-studded screening with her stunning ensemble. She was dressed to the nines in a gorgeous green blazer. This jacket was made from a brilliant jade fabric, giving it a striking appearance. Sonam's body was perfectly highlighted by the sleek design, while the sharp notched lapel offered a hint of refinement. The blazer was completed with contrast topstitching, which gave the outfit a distinctive and fashionable touch. Sonam completed the look by wearing the blazer with the label's matching midi skirt, resulting in a unified and effortlessly stylish ensemble. Sonam Kapoor understands how to create a stylish statement and draw attention!

The stunning green jacket she was wearing was designed by famous designer Christopher John Rogers and cost Rs. 1,73,017. Sonam chose to keep things casual by keeping the blazer open, enabling it to fall wonderfully over her outfit. She combined it with a deep neckline black corset from Celine to add a bit of appeal, creating a stunning contrast against the brilliant green of the blazer.

More about her accessories, hair, and makeup…

Sonam Kapoor finished off her look with a black Valentino purse, which added a sense of refinement to her style. She added a modest shine to her earrings with lovely studs, without neglecting the tiny touches. Her footwear choice was slingback black shoes, which added a touch of elegance to her look. Moving on to her hair and makeup, Sonam opted for a neat ponytail, which gave her a sleek and polished image. Her makeup was similarly exquisite, with completely contoured cheekbones, dramatic brown eye makeup, and a pop of pink lipstick, resulting in a lovely and elegant appearance. Sonam Kapoor is a true star.

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor adds drama to her Valentino white kaftan dress with dangling rhinestone chandelier earrings