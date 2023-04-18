Sonam Kapoor's Junya Watanabe skirt set is chicer with a dose of sunshine courtesy Louis Vuitton handbag

Pumpkin spice continues to be still so nice and special. How addicted were you to lattes in Fall? And, what is Halloween without pumpkins in sight? The love for pumpkin prettiness poured in harder with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's latest look which she rocked at a technology brand's store launch in Mumbai. Her outfit and accessory were products put together by the best minds. Falls under the umbrella of expensive finds and doesn't have to be a one-season exclusive. So, aren't we too keen to try all these out?

Last night was spectacular as many Bollywood celebrities headed to stroll through the store's newness. The most fashionable girl, as we know her, the Neerja actress was styled by Rhea Kapoor and team Manisha Melwani and Abhilasha Devnani. Summertime chicness awaits, do we know how? With a colour-a-Thon, there are and will always be successful shots of statements, enter the Louis Vuitton mini handbag.

Sonam Kapoor’s look is all things on-fleek with her mini handbag

This too fell into the camp of her no-fail looks and let us describe how detailedly. The Aisha actress donned a deep grey skirt set from Junya Watanabe. Her plaid check pattern skirt of midi length consisted of a fly and button fastening, belt loops, rear welt pockets, and a front slit. The straight-hemmed Rs. 82,352.60 skirt was then met with an asymmetric blazer. It had capes at their exaggerated best, also quite flowy and fun. It was cosy, for a hundred percent wool was chosen to complete the overall tailoring of both the skirt and the double-breasted blazer.

Also at the front and centre of the Saawariya actress' look was a black satin corset top. The deep neckline top looks outstanding also when clubbed with varied bottoms such as blue jeans, shorts, and skirts. Date vibes are supremely strong with corsets so don't let these slip from your mood boards. Vayu's mother then interestingly carried a Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama pumpkin-shaped handbag. The International brand's signature monogram canvas gave it the look of allure but with a different colour set - yellow and black. It was shaped to perfection with silver-colour hardware, chain strap, microfiber lining, zipper and magnetic closure. A not-so-seen-often shape? Its price tag is worth Rs. 10,00,747.70 today. Your not-so-basic basics can look the most fashionable.

Let's just say our style-driven minds are now more well-informed. Sonam's Sergio Rossi from the brand's Autumn/Winter 2018 patent leather-made monochrome pointed-toe and heeled pumps is worth Rs. 76,782.75. This season is also the time to think of knotted bun so on that note may we show you the diva's nude monotone makeup which was also beautifully done.

