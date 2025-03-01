Sonam Kapoor's latest Dior look ft ₹5,70,000 bag shows formal doesn't always have to be boring

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor never follows trends—she rewrites them with every look, breaking the fashion bar effortlessly. Yesterday (February 28), the actress attended an event, exuding luxury in a complete Dior ensemble. Dressed in a stunning purple formal outfit featuring a blazer and midi skirt, she paired it with classy accessories, making a bold style statement. Let’s dive into the details!

For the evening event, Sonam Kapoor radiated all-glam vibes in her Dior ensemble. The purple blazer, featuring a lapel collar, tailored full sleeves, and a sleek front closure, was anything but basic. The flattering silhouette accentuated her well-maintained physique, ending just below her waist. It’s the perfect formal inspiration for exuding confidence and leaving a lasting impression in the boardroom.

Instead of opting for formal pants, the actress embraced monochrome magic with a matching midi skirt. The purple skirt flawlessly complemented her blazer, creating a sophisticated and polished ensemble—ideal for formal fashion inspiration.

While her outfit itself was a 10/10, Sonam Kapoor’s styling elevated the look even further. Her ears gleamed with cute star dangler stud earrings, while statement rings adorned her fingers, drawing attention. For a practical yet classy touch, she carried a black Dior bag worth Rs 5,70,000, adding a luxurious edge to her ensemble.

Her beauty look complemented the elegance of her outfit. A radiant base of concealer and foundation gave her a flawless finish, while rosy blush accentuated her cheekbones with a natural glow. Neutral-toned eyeshadow enhanced her eyes, and glossy lipstick added the perfect hint of glamour.

The Veere Di Wedding actress styled her long, silky tresses effortlessly, leaving them open with front strands tucked back using chic black clips adorned with silver details. Completing her look, she stepped into strappy black stilettos, adding just the right amount of sophistication and glamour.

Sonam Kapoor nailed her style effortlessly, commanding attention with every detail. From her outfit to accessories and makeup, everything deserved a perfect 10/10.

What do you think of Sonam Kapoor’s look? Let us know in the comments below!