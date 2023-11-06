Sonam Kapoor's Manish Malhotra tissue saree offers fresh take on traditional silhouette; Take cues

Sonam Kapoor never fails to provide a 10-on-10 look that leaves everyone in amazement, whether it's a red-carpet event or a casual excursion. Her traditional dress game is very strong, and fashion fans cannot help but be affected by her selections.

The Sanju actress’ dress selections never fail to raise attention, and her latest appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration was no exception. She easily stood out among the star-studded gathering of biggies and A-listers, dressed in a gorgeous tissue saree. The Zoya Factor actress style usually manages to attract our attention, and this time was no exception. Let's take a moment to decipher her exquisite sense of style.

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her love for traditional wear in sheer tissue saree

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga fame has joined the sheer tissue fabric saree trend, and she looked lovely in a pretty golden saree. Other celebrities such as Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala have also embraced this style in Bollywood. The ethereal and delicate character of these thin tissue sarees adds a touch of elegance to any attire.

The Veere Di Wedding actress donned a simple tissue saree with an aura of elegance. The sparkling silver lace embellishing the margins drew everyone's attention, gleaming brighter than the warp and weft of the woven saree itself. The Mausam fame teamed the saree with a similar golden blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline to give a touch of appeal.

The blouse also had charming and eye-catching puff sleeves, which offered a distinctive and trendy touch to the whole look. It's no surprise that this gorgeous piece was designed by none other than famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The eye-catching accessory for golden tissue saree

The Pad Man actress understands how to make a statement when it comes to accessorizing her traditional clothing. Her go-to accessory is always large earrings, and this time was no exception. Her ears were adorned with exquisite chaandbali earrings that matched her thin tissue saree.

The elaborate design and large size of the earrings complemented her entire outfit. The Neerja actress chose a basic hand accessory vibe with a single-finger ring to put attention on the earrings. This pick offered a modest yet sophisticated accent to her attire, enabling the earrings to shine.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress’ makeup is typically flawless, and her most recent look was no exception. Her precisely contoured cheekbones and chiseled chin brilliantly accented her jawline, giving her face definition. With a matte-finished brown base for the eyeshadow, the eye makeup was maintained minimal yet intriguing.

The Dolly Ki Doli actress applied black liner and black kohl to her eyes to create a mesmerizing look. The Khoobsurat actress chose a basic open hairdo with a central divider, enabling her inherent beauty to show through. This exquisite ensemble was skillfully done by Rhea Kapoor and Manisha Melwani, who consistently bring out the best in the Ranjhanaa actress’ features.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star's choice of a golden tissue saree demonstrated her exceptional fashion sense and ability to stay current. It's no surprise that fashionistas are adopting her lead and adding these stunning sarees to their outfits.

The thin tissue saree and matching golden blouse were a great combination that exuded elegance and class. So, what do you think is the most appealing aspect of Sonam's appearance? Is it the gorgeous saree, the fashionable blouse, or the eye-catching chaandbali earrings? Tell us in the comments section below.

