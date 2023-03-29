Sonam Kapoor's Mati dress styled with boots is comfortably cool together

The reason behind seasonal fashion fireworks isn't the ultra-famous and most-chosen floral print always. There are your little black dresses and a slew of options that quickly follow to create love in our hearts. What did Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's midi dress do to us? Picture a day out with it. To give you the short and long story of her entire look, read ahead as well. It's finally that season of the year when dresses will make us feel extremely comfortable and yet so easily fashionable.

Never at risk of falling out off the fashion radar, black dresses may over-saturate the market and your closet but will always be the chicest to own and style as history shows. The Bollywood actress was photographed outside a salon this week in Mumbai and her head-to-toe black look was too classy. Back from London, Vayu's mother wore a dress from a brand that makes incredible sustainable outfits.

Sonam Kapoor looks fabulous in a tiered dress

The fame of black dresses is heating up and Sonam's handwoven and cotton-made dress from Mati rightly agrees that glamour is still the most-wanted pursuit. Her Rs. 12,500.00 'Kaavya' attire featured a close neck, blouson sleeves, and a tired hem. And, how much do you adore it already for its flared fit? Best for pregnant people as well, it will compliment you and will look stunning on your bump.

Sonam also proved that this Made in India dress also goes great with boots. That's more like Fall fashion but can we say no to a good pair of heeled boots? Do you also know why we cannot get this dress out of our minds? Its fitting can be customised, so place your preferences and details forward.

Are curls the best? You decide. Sonam Kapoor looked like a stunner with her semi-perm and matte makeup with pink blush and lipstick. She also rocked black sunglasses that accessorised her look.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

