Sonam Kapoor’s neon yellow Valentino shirt-style gown is perfect for your next brunch date; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor is undeniably the fashion Queen of Bollywood. She has always managed to look beyond words and mesmerized her fans with her extremely stylish looks. Be it on the red carpet or the airport, Sonam was and always will be a slayer. Well, the actress stepped into motherhood last year in August and since then the actress has been away from the silver screen. Be it her maternity fashion or her postpartum fashion, everything is still on point and making heads turn. Today yet again the Aisha star dropped several pictures of her latest look and we cannot stop looking at her. Sonam Kapoor’s neon attire

Neon has always been in trend and it continues to be so in every season. Sonam Kapoor looks eye-catchy in a neon yellow long shirt style gown. Her shirt-style gown was from Valentino and she paired it with a pair of slim-fit black trousers. Her shirt featured folded long sleeves, collars, and buttons along the length. She left her long hair open and completed her look with blue dangling earrings from Amrapali Jewels and a pair of black pumps. Her subtle makeup made her look beautiful. Sharing these pictures, Sonam wrote, “I never wish to be easily defined. I’d rather float over other people’s minds as something strictly fluid and non-perceivable; more like a transparent, paradoxically iridescent creature rather than an actual person.” Check out Sonam Kapoor’s post:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja enjoy parental duties The popular actress and her entrepreneur husband welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August, last year. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been treating her fans with glimpses of her little son on social media very often but has not revealed little Vayu's face in any of the pictures, yet. Reportedly, Sonam and Anand have decided to not share their little son's pictures on social media, until he is a grown-up. The actress has also been giving major tips for all the new mommies through her Instagram handle, on postnatal nutrition and skincare. She has also been winning hearts with her style game these days, after the short maternity break.

