Sonam Kapoor’s post-pregnancy fashion: 5 looks of the actress post baby Vayu’s birth that left us spellbound

Sonam Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista, and she never misses an opportunity to shell out major style goals. The unwavering confidence and ease with which she pulls off any look is commendable, and during her pregnancy, she made heads turn with her maternity style. Her breathtaking pregnancy fashion left fans mesmerized, and very few celebrities in the past have aced maternity fashion quite like Sonam did. Not just during her pregnancy, the actress has also been serving one iconic look after another, post the birth of her son Vayu. We can’t help but gush over her post-pregnancy fashion game. Here’s looking at some of her latest looks that left us spellbound! Sonam Kapoor in green printed dress by Doh Tak Keh

Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport and she left fans amazed with her unconventional yet chic look! She opted for a green printed shirt dress with a matching blazer from the brand Doh Tak Keh. She further layered it with a deep green overcoat by Shop Staple worn over her shoulders. She was seen carrying a Gucci bag, and wore black winter boots, and she looked uber-chic!

Sonam Kapoor’s beige trench and kilt look A beige trench coat is a classic winter staple, but Sonam Kapoor took the look a notch higher! For a recent outing, she decked up in a black turtleneck top, and a pair of black trousers and added another layer over it by opting for a beige trench coat placed on her shoulders, and a matching kilt with a thigh-high slit. The trench and kilt were both from Moschino's spring 2023 collection. Her look was on fleek, and Sonam bowled us over with this stunning look.

Sonam Kapoor in blue fringe dress by Taller Marmo Sonam Kapoor put her best fashion foot forward at Karan Johar’s dinner bash recently as she arrived in a blue fringe creped kaftan dress by Taller Marmo. The dress had a satin tie detail around the neck, and had fringes along the asymmetrical hem. The flair of the outfit was beautiful, and Sonam looked stunning in it!

Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali look On Diwali, Sonam Kapoor exuded regal elegance in a ghagra choli set from the shelves of re-ceremonial. The off-white ghagra choli was complemented by the red zari dupatta. The festive look was further enhanced by her statement earrings, gorgeous, dainty payal, and rings. She opted for beautiful traditional juttis to complete the ethnic look!

Sonam Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth look For the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Sonam Kapoor opted for a pink tussar silk ghagra which features a Kanjeevaram border, paired with a green blouse, and pink organza dupatta. Her outfit by Gaurang Shah, looked simply beautiful, and the actress accessorized her look with a necklace and earrings by her mom Sunita Kapoor. Check out the pictures below.

Which of these looks did you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: INSIDE Karan Johar’s dinner party: Aryan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others look impressive; PICS