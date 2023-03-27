Sonam Kapoor's Saaksha & Kinni jacket is the brightest fashion blessing we know; Check out its price

Always fashionable, always classy. Sonam Kapoor walks back on the jacket style lane and it's so damn good. Take a look at it.

Too many Spring fashion trends are breaking the internet. Are we really looking at the onset of a new season with a welcoming heart? Fashion to most is about a thrilling prospect - from learning to re-styling and experimenting with outfits and colours. To us, this can also mean a very flexible activity where we could toss on and try the old. What do you feel about wearing a jacket on a balmy night? While we've given you minimal detail, you also need to know the jacket is risqué and a riot of joy. Ain't a puzzling picture to imagine, check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's latest getup and notice how seasonless she makes a jacket look.

No one can paint the town so black as the 37-year-old. She's back in India, we're back to the glamourous jacket night. A win-win for the Bollywood actress and us humble loyalists of fashion. It's true that jackets are currently anti-viral but how would you make your party look supremely noteworthy? A sense of majesticness is also central to our style as is a statement, so let's sit through the detailing of the Neerja actress' look from last night. 

Sonam Kapoor looks sporty and edgy

Her look echoed festive allure as her jacket is wearable to a Sangeet night. The coming together of colours and the luxury of fine embroidery gives us the best style vibes already. Styled by Rhea Kapoor with Abhilasha Devnani, Sonam rocked a Saaksha & Kinni long-sleeved and oversized jacket. Designed with a massive plunging neckline, it was covered off with a sweetheart neckline multi-coloured top. 

Sonam in Saaksha & Kinni

The Aisha actress's layered number with circles and squares certainly had its charms from the delicately done hand-embroidered mirror work to tassels and thread work and an overlap detail. Her Rs. 78,000 denim jacket was teamed with a monotone black skirt which had a side slit and an asymmetric hem. 

Sonam donned Nike shoes and jewellery from Ritika Sachdeva and Minerali from her star and mirror earrings to her rings. A stunning queen indeed with matte lipstick and textured waves.

Sonam in a jacket

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). 

