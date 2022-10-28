Splitsvilla X4: Take cues from Arjun Bijlani's quirky outfits to look dashing on your first date

Arjun Bijlani, known as the industry's most talented and stylish actor, always turns heads with his fashion statement. The actor is now all set to host one of the most popular dating reality shows, MTV Splitsvilla X4. Joining the stunning Sunny Leone, this is the first time Arjun will be seen hosting the season of Splitsvilla. Over the years, Arjun has not only impressed the masses with his talent but his style has also been the talk of the town. He has always managed to steal the limelight for his voguish outfits. Arjun is gearing up to put his best fashion foot forward and dish out some major outfit inspiration. Adding a dash of glam and glitz to Splitsvilla X4's dreamy date nights, Arjun Bijlani will be seen in funkiest outfits that you can replicate on your date nights and impress your partner.

Take outfit inspiration from Arjun Bijlani for your date nights:

The Stunner

This first look of Arjun Bijlani gives Goan vibes. He donned a green-hued shirt and paired it with light-coloured trousers. He accessorised his beachy look with a chain, quirky sunglasses and white sneakers. A classic off-duty look, isn’t it?

Handsome Hunk

Yellow, yellow smart fellow! Another look served by the handsome hunk features an all-yellow look that’s perfect for an ideal pool date. He went with a basic white T-shirt and a bright yellow jacket and opted for matching trousers. This simple yet elegant look epitomizes his free-spiritedness and elegance. Arjun definitely looks dapper as he strikes a dashing pose here.

The Gentleman Look

The grey suit donned by Arjun will even make the angels fall! He paired his formal look with a dazzling watch elevating his look. Take cues from Arjun if you want to impress your partner with your style.

Formal look

That smile can surely melt many hearts, and his look can indeed sweep anyone off their feet. Arjun looks dashing as he sports a light grey blazer set and looks amazing as he is clicked candidly here.

About Splitsvilla X4: MTV Splitsvilla X4 dwells in the journey of finding a perfect match which is ‘samandar paar’, and for the same, the boys and girls, who are living on two separate islands will go on a date to explore their new-found connection. In the end, a female and a male are crowned as the winners of Splitsvilla. Each season comes with a new concept. Splitsvilla X4 will premiere on 12th November and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India.

