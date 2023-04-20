Steal Rashami Desai’s ethereal look for your next party; Outfit Deets Inside

Actress Rashami Desai is one of the most talented and popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Besides her acting chops, the actress is also known for her fashion sense as she never shies away from experimenting. From plunging necklines to thigh-high slit outfits, Rashami never fails to experiment with versatile sartorial picks. Her social media boasts of her exceptional style as she uploads photos and videos regularly from recent shoots.

Rashami Desai’s recent photoshoot

The Uttaran actress set the internet ablaze with her recent post where she looks ethereal in a silver and black outfit. The colours- silver and black are a deadly combination that can instantly dazzle up a look and her photo proves that. Rashami dons the body-hugging dress with so much grace as she flaunts her curves. With an exposed midriff, the full-sleeve dress offers just the right amount of sexiness. The bottom of the dress is a black fitted skirt. We did our research and found she is wearing a black shirt on top of a silver mini-dress. Talk about smart dressing and turning heads, Rashami has hit all the right notes.

She kept her look minimal to keep the focus on her outfit. However, the sharp cat-eye and small stud on the ears and diamond rings on the finger completed her look. Her hair is open as she flaunts light waves. It’s hard to keep our eyes off the actress.

Take a look at Rashami’s picture here:

The actress has uploaded all the details about her outfit and style in the description box. The silver dress is from the Miakee label, a brand known for trendy fits, statement silhouettes and body-friendly dresses. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and other celebs have been spotted in their outfits. The look is put together by celebrity stylist Neha Chaudhary.

Mahhi Vij, Arti Singh, Deepshikha Nagpal, Ketaki Walawalkar Rana, and other industry friends of the actress reacted to the video.

