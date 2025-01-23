Steal style cues from Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs to slay the pink pants trend

Say goodbye to boring denim and hello to pink pants—because this season is all about a pop of personality when it comes to clothing. Bollywood celebs have begun to show their support for pink pants as the ultimate choice for everything from casual brunches to red carpet appearances. So enough with the denim, because pink is all fun, fabulous, and fresh! Let’s break it down with some Bollywood style inspo.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia hit the right note with a trendy monochrome pink look—a pink turtleneck tucked into matching pink straight-fit pants. She worked the look with the addition of black heels and silver earrings, which added the perfect injection of refreshing femininity to the ensemble. She secured her hair in a braid for a slick, polished finish, and glossy lips only added to her aura of effortless chic. If she can pull this off, so can you!

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a chic pink monochrome ensemble, pairing wide-leg pink pants with a pink bodysuit featuring a round neckline and subtle colorful abstract prints. She completed the look with sleek black heels, and her makeup was kept minimal, with bold red lips stealing the show. Her hair, parted to the side, added the perfect finishing touch to this effortlessly stylish outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly blended bold and playful fashion with her recent look, featuring pink pants and a silver backless chainmail top. The fitted silhouette exuded confidence, while clear heels kept the focus on the striking separates. She kept accessories minimal with delicate silver hoops and stacked enamel rings, finishing the look with a sleek high ponytail, metallic purple winged eyeliner, and dewy skin. Janhvi’s look proves that balancing boldness with subtlety can create a powerful and stylish statement.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed in a bold color-blocked look, pairing pink flared pants with a red ribbed top featuring a knotted front and keyhole cutout. The mix of pink and red added playful sophistication, while golden hoops and rings kept the accessories minimal. Her makeup was flawless, with filled-in brows, contoured cheeks, subtle shimmery eyeshadow, and glossy lips. Voluminous soft curls completed the look, proving that Samantha’s fearless style is all about balancing boldness with elegance.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has a knack for elegance, and her recent look featuring tailored pink pants paired with a white top is a perfect example of how to wear pink with class! Whether she opts for a tucked-in blouse or a laid-back tee, she effortlessly strikes the right balance between feminine and sophisticated. Pink trousers are essential for any occasion, from brunch with friends to a romantic evening out. Keep the look polished, and don’t forget to accessorize with a standout bag!

Advertisement

Pink pants are no longer just a fad but a style statement here to stay. The leading ladies of Bollywood have made pink pants work for any occasion—from casual street style to evening chic. These are must-haves for your wardrobe. So, the next time you reach for your denim jeans, think again. It’s time to add some color and join the pink pants party! You can thank Bollywood later.

ALSO READ: 7 types of jeans for women to elevate your fashion game in 2024: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor