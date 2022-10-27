STOP IT Vijay Deverakonda, you cannot look this hot and cute at the same time

Vijay Deverakonda is a self-made star! Movies like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam are probably the first to pop into your head when someone says 'Vijay Deverakonda'. An outsider, who has now managed to strike the right chord in the southern as well as Hindi industry. Even when we talk about fashion, he has become a name to reckon with among fashion police.

This time again, he treats us with another look that makes us scream out loud- 'STOP VD', you cannot look this hot! One can see, the Liger actor is wearing an oversized white kurta-style round-neck shirt. He teamed it with brown jogger trousers, and we can’t help but drool all over him. He completed his ensemble with ankle-length boots that are giving a perfect edgy look.