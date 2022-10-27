STOP IT Vijay Deverakonda, you cannot look this hot and cute at the same time
Yet again, Vijay Deverakonda dropped a photo looking extremely hot and we can’t help but drool over him. Also, the comments under his picture are quite wild.
Vijay Deverakonda is a self-made star! Movies like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam are probably the first to pop into your head when someone says 'Vijay Deverakonda'. An outsider, who has now managed to strike the right chord in the southern as well as Hindi industry. Even when we talk about fashion, he has become a name to reckon with among fashion police.
This time again, he treats us with another look that makes us scream out loud- 'STOP VD', you cannot look this hot! One can see, the Liger actor is wearing an oversized white kurta-style round-neck shirt. He teamed it with brown jogger trousers, and we can’t help but drool all over him. He completed his ensemble with ankle-length boots that are giving a perfect edgy look.
Clearly, Vijay Deverakonda's fashion statement is nothing but just an extension of his personality. There is no one else like him when it comes to pulling off an extremely classic yet quirky outfit. His heavily bearded look with hair styled neatly is too hot to handle!
Just look at him!
For Diwali this year, Vijay Deverakonda wore a proper traditional outfit by Anushree Reddy. Styled by Harmann Kaur, VD, for a Diwali party at home, was seen wearing a classic white kurta having embroidery work. He teamed it with a jacket in pastel threadwork.
To be very honest, be it him in a pink pantsuit or pulling off an airport outfit in quirky prints, I'm absolutely loving all of Vijay's looks. Can't wait to see what more he has to offer us.
What are your thoughts on his style? Let us know in the comment section below!
