Stop, Sparkle, Stare: Disha Patani walks the ramp in sequin bralette and thigh-high slit skirt by Dolly J

FDCI’s India Couture Week day 7 witnessed a breathtaking fashion extravaganza as Bollywood sensation Disha Patani walked the ramp. She stunned as a showstopper for designer Dolly J’s latest collection. The Ek Villain Returns actress, known for her grace, charm, and impeccable style, set the stage on fire as she donned a silver sequin bralette and a sophisticated long skirt walking gracefully. The ensemble perfectly showcased Dolly J’s artistic brilliance, leaving the audience in awe of this sparkling fashion spectacle.

Let's dive right in and take a closer look at the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress’ showstopping outfit from Dolly J’s fashion show.

Disha Patani looked magical in a beautiful and sparkling silver ensemble

As the lights dimmed, the spotlight shone on the Baagi 2 actress, capturing every facet of her radiant beauty. The silver sequin bralette with a plunging neckline embraced her figure flawlessly. It accentuated her elegant silhouette creating an aura of elegance and allure. With her signature poise and confidence, Patani effortlessly showcased Dolly J’s exquisite craftsmanship, making a bold statement that resonated with the audience. Complementing the shimmering bralette, Disha Patani donned a long mermaid skirt designed with a daring thigh-high slit and a sexy train that trailed behind her. Crafted with precision to the very rough edge, the skirt oozed sophistication and grace, allowing Patani to showcase her innate charm and runway expertise. The seamless fusion of traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair was evident, capturing the essence of Dolly J’s design philosophy.

She completed the outfit with strappy silver heels. It was also perfectly accessorized with a silver bracelet, statement silver earrings, and a matching ring. Meanwhile, her hair was styled into long curls with gorgeous hair extensions. Her makeup featured a shimmery eyeshadow, the perfect blush, and gorgeous pink lipstick, which went perfectly with her entire look. Dolly J’s collection at FDCI’s India Couture Week celebrated the beauty of meticulous artistry and timeless elegance. The designer’s creations transcended conventional boundaries, combining opulent fabrics, intricate embellishments, and avant-garde designs, reminding the audience of the beautiful moon. The silver sequin bralette and long skirt showcased the perfect marriage of shimmering beauty and chic sophistication, setting a new benchmark for modern couture.

As the talented actress walked the ramp industry insiders and fashion enthusiasts alike marveled at the synergy between Dolly J’s creative brilliance and Patani’s charismatic aura. The silver sequin ensemble commanded attention, encapsulating the essence of contemporary glamour while staying true to the heritage of Indian ethnic couture. So, what did you think about Disha’s outfit? Comment below with your thoughts and views, on the same.

