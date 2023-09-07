Style Decoded: Ranveer Singh pairs Tom Ford’s navy velvet cocktail jacket with matching pants and accessories

Quirky could well be his middle name for Ranveer Singh is known for his ability to look good in everything that he wears. From vibrant colors and daring prints all the way to unique silhouettes to gender-neutral clothes, the super-talented Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor’s versatility is always a delight. The Befikre actor has always been synonymous with fashion experimentation, and his latest ensemble is no exception. In a recent Instagram post, the versatile Gully Boy actor flaunted his fashion prowess in a Tom Ford navy velvet suit, leaving us all in awe.

Why don’t we delve right in and take a closer look at his undeniably dashing outfit and how the Ladies V/S Ricky Bahl actor accessorized his outfit like a boss? Let’s dive right in.

Ranveer Singh looked beyond handsome in a classy all-blue ensemble

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor chose to wear a well-tailored cocktail jacket from Tom Ford composed of viscose fluid velvet which was fully lined, with a single vent, peak lapels, and a classy formal look, approximately worth Rs. 4,23,522. Beneath the sophisticated jacket, the Padmaavat actor opted for a simple yet complementary dark blue turtle neck t-shirt. This choice added a subtle contrast to the plush velvet jacket, highlighting his attention to detail and mastery of fashion aesthetics. The actor further paired this with the pinstripe velvet pocket trouser from Tom Ford, made in Italy. The ankle-length trouser with a straight fit is approximately worth Rs. 1,04,840. The Bajirao Mastani actor completed the outfit with suede boots from Saint Laurent, approximately worth Rs. 99,032. These boots added a touch of sophistication while ensuring his overall look remained impeccably polished.

The 83 actor’s outfit wasn’t the only element that caught our attention. His choice of accessories elevated his ensemble to another level. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor, styled by Eka Lakhani, also accessorized his outfit with dark-tinted sunglasses, a fabulous gold chain, and expensive diamond stud earrings, from Tiffany and Co. The Cirkus actor also wore a classy, matching watch from Franck Muller Geneve. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor’s hair was further styled back into an incomparable hairstyle and a well-trimmed beard, to complement and elevate his entire outfit.

It’s safe to say that with impeccable tailoring and a keen sense of style, the Simmba actor has effortlessly blended luxury with sophistication. The addition of high-end accessories only added to his fashion statement. The talented actor’s fashion journey continues to inspire, leaving us eagerly anticipating his next sartorial masterpiece. So, if you want to make a lasting impression with your fashion choices, take a page out of the Gunday actor’s book, and don’t be afraid to experiment and accessorize like a boss.

So, what did you think of the Lootera actor’s classy formal outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

