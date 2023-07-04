Style inspiration: 6 Bollywood actresses show how to rock Bandhani in your occasion-wear collection

Bandhani, a traditional tie-dye technique from the vibrant land of India, has been gaining popularity not only within the country but also across the globe. This exquisite art form involves creating intricate patterns by tying the fabric in small dots and then dyeing it to achieve stunning designs. Bollywood actresses, known for their impeccable fashion choices, have been embracing Bandhani in their traditional wear wardrobes.

So, why don't we take inspiration from prominent Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, and explore how they effortlessly incorporate Bandhani into their wardrobes?

6 times Bollywood actresses aced the Bandhani trend with their outfits

Mrunal Thakur:

Mrunal, with her chic and experimental fashion choices, has been instrumental in reviving the Bandhani trend. She effortlessly pairs Bandhani skirts, suits, and lehengas with contemporary kurtas, crop tops, or embellished blouses, creating a fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics. By incorporating minimalistic accessories and opting for contrasting colors, she further elevates the overall look.

Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi's fashion choices reflect her vivacious personality, and Bandhani plays a significant role in her wardrobe. She frequently opts for Bandhani dupattas and Bandhani sarees to add a touch of elegance to her ethnic outfits. Janhvi often pairs these dupattas with solid-colored ensembles, allowing the intricate Bandhani patterns to stand out. Her combination of bold Bandhani designs with simple, solid colors creates a striking visual contrast, showcasing her style and grace.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia's youthful and playful fashion sense often includes Bandhani in her wardrobe. She embraces Bandhani in various forms, including salwar suits, kurtas, sarees, and even dresses. Alia opts for vibrant Bandhani prints, which exude a cheerful vibe and perfectly match her vibrant personality. Combining a Bandhani kurta with straight pants or palazzos creates a comfortable yet stylish look for any occasion. The combination of Alia's charm and the lively Bandhani patterns adds a touch of fun and flair to her outfits, making her a trendsetter in the world of fashion.

Kajol Devgn:

Kajol, a Bollywood veteran, embraces Bandhani with grace and sophistication. Known for her timeless style, she effortlessly incorporates Bandhani sarees into her wardrobe. Kajol opts for sarees in rich colors, showcasing the intricate Bandhani patterns in all their glory. She complements her sarees with traditional jewelry, adding an element of elegance and cultural heritage to her ensemble. Kajol's classic approach to styling Bandhani sarees serves as inspiration for those who appreciate a more traditional and refined look. Her choice of traditional attire highlights the beauty and versatility of the Bandhani, proving that it can be worn with grace and charm by women of all ages.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika, a fashion icon known for her elegant style, has been spotted wearing Bandhani outfits on multiple occasions. She expertly combines Bandhani suits with dupattas and pairs Bandhani sarees with contrasting blouses, showcasing intricate patterns and vibrant colors. For those looking to emulate her style, incorporating a Bandhani saree with a contemporary twist, such as a fusion blouse or statement jewelry, can add a modern touch to the ensemble.

Kiara Advani:

Known for her contemporary and glamorous style, Kiara Advani effortlessly incorporates Bandhani into her wardrobe. She often chooses Bandhani dresses or gowns with modern silhouettes or pairs cropped tops with Bandhani skirts, allowing the intricate patterns to take center stage. Kiara's bold and experimental fashion choices serve as inspiration for individuals looking to make a statement with their Bandhani outfits.

This traditional art form, with its rich history and exquisite patterns, has become a fashion statement in Bollywood. Taking cues from these Bollywood actresses has inspired us to go shopping. Are you ready to shop your day away? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

