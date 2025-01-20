Suhana Khan and Navya Nanda give new meaning to bestie goals with their cool and minimal twinning concert outfits

Suhana Khan and Navya Nanda proved that besties who slay together, stay together. Turning the most exciting concert into their personal runway, the duo decided to keep their appearances sassy and classy in twinning outfits. Both were seen rocking their look in white tank tops and jeans. Let’s take a closer look at their attire.

Suhana Khan and Navya Nanda looked like twin sisters in their matching outfits. Both chose to keep their look cool and casual with white tank tops. The tops hugged their upper bodies in all the right places, flaunting their well-toned figures. These tops serve as versatile pieces that can make your look both stylish and casual, depending on how you choose to style them.

For an effortless style, they paired their tank tops with casual wide-leg jeans. The loose-fitting details made it comfortable for Suhana and Navya to dance their hearts out. This basic combo turned out to be perfect for a night full of dancing and singing.

Their accessories were everyday-friendly. While Suhana wore round earrings and a delicate neckpiece, Navya slayed in hoop earrings. Instead of opting for overly glamorous accessories, they went with Gen-Z style—cool and subtle. Additionally, the Archies actress carried a black sling bag.

Advertisement

Their hair was left open, styled with a middle partition, flowing naturally. As for makeup, it was minimal. With a soft base, they kept it natural with just some lip balm, which was all they needed to pull their look together.

Whether it was bestie telepathy or planned twinning, they served as perfect fashion inspiration on how to rock the style game with your best friend. Both kept their looks minimal with basic tops and jeans, styled perfectly with casual earrings while flaunting their natural charm. It’s a gentle reminder to twin with your bestie now!

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan brings playful vibes to street style with Mickey Mouse crop top and cargo jeans