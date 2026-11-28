Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar’s 9 winter looks that make a perfect fashion statement; PICS
Want to explore some stylish looks by Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar’s winter looks? Here are some of the fashion goals to check out.
Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar always manage to drop the ultimate fashion statements for winter vacations. If you want to get a look at some of the major fashion goals, here are some of them.
Top 9 Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar’s Winter Looks
1. Suhana Khan’s oversized grey turtleneck with a mini skirt
Suhana Khan sports an oversized charcoal-grey knitted sweater dress with a high turtleneck and long sleeves. She pairs it with sheer black tights, completing the look with a casual yet chic winter aesthetic.
2. Sara Tendulkar’s black floral maxi with delicate prints
Sara Tendulkar wears a black floral maxi dress featuring a delicate white all-over print. The dress has a defined waist and a flowing skirt with a thigh-high slit, adding a touch of elegance. The soft floral pattern looks romantic.
3. Suhana Khan’s beige trench coat ensemble
Suhana dons a classic beige trench coat and a matching waist belt with a buckle. Underneath it, she pairs it with a light blue denim dress. Black oversized sunglasses and a cream shoulder bag accessorise the outfit. The overall look is polished and perfect for a casual outing.
4. Sara Tendulkar’s snowy vacation with family
Sara is dressed in a dark navy-blue quilted puffer jacket featuring a high collar, front zip fastening, and a fur-trimmed hood. The jacket is paired with fitted dark blue jeans and black winter boots, vacationing with father Sachin Tendulkar.
5. Suhana’s effortlessly sophisticated brown high-neck top
Suhana’s fitted taupe-brown, high-neck top becomes a perfect fashion statement. The understated outfit has a warm neutral palette, giving the ensemble an elegant and effortlessly sophisticated aesthetic.
6. Sara’s pink off-shoulder top with a romantic vibe
Sara Tendulkar wore an off-shoulder soft pink top with a stunning look. The draped cowl neckline infused the outfit with a romantic vibe. The minimal look makes for a warm, pastel palette.
7. Suhana Khan’s winter white fuzzy look
Suhana’s cosy white fuzzy two-piece outfit consisting of a cropped, high-neck sweater and a matching high-waisted mini skirt. The soft, plush knit texture gives the ensemble a luxurious feel.
8. Sara Tendulkar’s royal blue dress
Sara’s vibrant dress, which combines the rich blue colour and minimal styling, creates a chic, elegant look.
9. Suhana Khan’s black cropped jacket
Khan sports a black embellished two-piece outfit featuring a fitted, long-sleeved cropped jacket and a matching mini skirt. The overall ensemble is glamorous, contemporary, and party-ready.
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