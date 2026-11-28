Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar always manage to drop the ultimate fashion statements for winter vacations. If you want to get a look at some of the major fashion goals, here are some of them.

Top 9 Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar’s Winter Looks

1. Suhana Khan’s oversized grey turtleneck with a mini skirt

Suhana Khan sports an oversized charcoal-grey knitted sweater dress with a high turtleneck and long sleeves. She pairs it with sheer black tights, completing the look with a casual yet chic winter aesthetic.

2. Sara Tendulkar’s black floral maxi with delicate prints

Sara Tendulkar wears a black floral maxi dress featuring a delicate white all-over print. The dress has a defined waist and a flowing skirt with a thigh-high slit, adding a touch of elegance. The soft floral pattern looks romantic.

3. Suhana Khan’s beige trench coat ensemble

Suhana dons a classic beige trench coat and a matching waist belt with a buckle. Underneath it, she pairs it with a light blue denim dress. Black oversized sunglasses and a cream shoulder bag accessorise the outfit. The overall look is polished and perfect for a casual outing.

4. Sara Tendulkar’s snowy vacation with family

Sara is dressed in a dark navy-blue quilted puffer jacket featuring a high collar, front zip fastening, and a fur-trimmed hood. The jacket is paired with fitted dark blue jeans and black winter boots, vacationing with father Sachin Tendulkar.

5. Suhana’s effortlessly sophisticated brown high-neck top

Suhana’s fitted taupe-brown, high-neck top becomes a perfect fashion statement. The understated outfit has a warm neutral palette, giving the ensemble an elegant and effortlessly sophisticated aesthetic.

6. Sara’s pink off-shoulder top with a romantic vibe

Sara Tendulkar wore an off-shoulder soft pink top with a stunning look. The draped cowl neckline infused the outfit with a romantic vibe. The minimal look makes for a warm, pastel palette.

7. Suhana Khan’s winter white fuzzy look

Suhana’s cosy white fuzzy two-piece outfit consisting of a cropped, high-neck sweater and a matching high-waisted mini skirt. The soft, plush knit texture gives the ensemble a luxurious feel.

8. Sara Tendulkar’s royal blue dress

Sara’s vibrant dress, which combines the rich blue colour and minimal styling, creates a chic, elegant look.

9. Suhana Khan’s black cropped jacket

Khan sports a black embellished two-piece outfit featuring a fitted, long-sleeved cropped jacket and a matching mini skirt. The overall ensemble is glamorous, contemporary, and party-ready.

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ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan’s Winter Looks: Here are 7 splendid outfits by Udta Teer actress from her cozy vacations