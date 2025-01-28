Suhana Khan brings ethnic twist to everyday fashion in kaftan tunic worth Rs 21,800 styled with luxe Christian Dior bag

Suhana Khan effortlessly redefines fashion with her minimal and elegant look. Be it a star-studded event or casual outing, she knows how to pull off the right string, proving that less is indeed more. Her one such latest casual outing caught our attention, and this time, she was not into modern but instead in an ethnic fit that kept her appearance relaxed and laid-back. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

In her recent appearance, Suhana Khan embraced the ethnic feel in the printed kaftan priced at Rs 21,800. The kaftan tunic was designed with drop shoulders and a cuff at the edge of the sleeves. Also, the dress had the low slits at the side and the pleats V neckline. This light fabric outfit perfectly blended comfort with a dash of style, making it just right for everyday fashion.

For the bottoms, the actress wore the same print palazzo, creating a well-coordinated look. The palazzo perfectly complemented the vibe of the tunic with the printed design on the hem.

Suhana Khan’s ethnic look is a reminder to add some kaftans to your everyday fashion. They are versatile and can be worn for various meet-ups, shopping, and family functions.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter styled her outfit with minimal accessories, a delicate necklace adorning her neck, proving that just like her father, she’s not a fan of over-the-top styling. Also, for a practical touch, she carried the Christian Dior bag designed with hand straps.

As for her hair, the actress decided to keep it open-styled in the middle partition. Preventing them from falling on her face, she decided to tuck her front hair behind the ears, and the round bindi between her eyebrows took her traditional vibe to a whole new level.

She kept her appearance natural with the no-makeup look and only put on some lip balm, adding the understated charm.

Suhana Khan’s style has always been a mix of comfort and elegance. She knows how to dress for the occasion, and considering her recent outing was somewhat casual, she decided to step out looking elegant in an ethnic kaftan dress. She effortlessly stood out in this dress, styling it with minimal accessories and flaunting her natural beauty.

