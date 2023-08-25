Suhana Khan dons black cut-out bodysuit, wide-legged denims and rhinestone-studded bag; Perfect for night outs

Some life-long friendships are just supremely special and such a beautiful relationship is shared by childhood besties Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor. This is perhaps why the divas turned up at the Dream Girl 2 movie premier to show support for their best friend. All of them were dressed in the most chic, stylish, and comfortable Gen-Z-approved outfits, and we’re super obsessed.

Why don’t we jump in and take a closer and more detailed look at their beyond-fabulous outfits? Let’s dive right in and zoom into all 3 divas’ classy attires.

Suhana Khan looked amazing in a black bodysuit with denims

Khan was seen wearing a stylish and sleeveless black bodysuit with cut-out details at the waist and a backless style. She paired this with washed-off blue denim jeans with wide legs and baggy ends. She completed her super classy outfit with open-toes heels to elevate her entire outfit further.

But, that’s not all, The Archies actress also added a glittery rhinestone-studded silver shoulder bag with a chain strap. She also made the bold choice to not add any additional accessories so that her outfit could take center stage. Meanwhile, her hair was styled into a straight look whereas her makeup look with subtle eyeshadow, the perfect blush, highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick, perfectly elevated and complemented her outfit.

Navya Naveli Nanda looked awesome in a light blue and white fit

The talented and powerful youth leader and activist was seen wearing a comfortable oversized light-blue shirt over a white top. She paired this with white baggy pants. She chose to complete the chic outfit with metallic flat sandals.

Furthermore, she added a Goyard Goyardine Belvédère crossbody bag worth Rs. 1,92,324 to accessorize her outfit. She also added other minimalistic accessories to add to her outfit like a wristwatch and simplistic droplet earrings. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a straight look whereas her makeup look, with a glossy nude lipstick, looked beautiful with her outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor looked stylish in a grey figure-hugging gown

The Bedhadak actress was seen wearing a figure-hugging and floor-length grey dress. She paired this slip dress with a white cropped jacket with a collar and mid-sleeves. This open jacket added a layer of effortless elegance to her outfit. She further completed the gorgeous and sexy outfit with white flats.

The Screw Dheela actress also chose to add minimalistic accessories with a simple stud earrings. Meanwhile, she opted to leave naturally straight hair open whereas, the talented diva’s subtle makeup look, with the perfect blush and highlighter as well as glossy peach lipstick, perfectly complemented and elevated her outfit.

These effortlessly fashionable outfits have proven once again that up-and-coming divas like Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor are on a journey to be true fashion enthusiasts. So, what did you think of their stylish outfits? Whose outfit do you like the best? Would you like to try and recreate these? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

