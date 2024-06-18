Suhana Khan gets her athleisure fashion on point in gray tracksuit accompanied with 4.2 Lakh Louis Vuitton bag

Airports have become fashion runways these days. Even though traveling can be tiring, looking stylish often comes first, especially for our favorite Bollywood celebs.

But these celebs are just like us in many ways; they don’t want to give up comfort for style, and one young star who shows us how to do this perfectly is Suhana Khan. She always manages to look both stylish and comfortable when she travels, and June 18 was no exception. Let’s delve into her latest airport look, which is a testament to our statement.

Suhana Khan’s latest airport look

Suhana Khan is already making waves in the world of fashion. Be it dazzling on the red carpet in her bodycon gown or partying with her friends, Suhana always looks fantastic. So, it’s no surprise that she looks best when traveling too!

Today, she was snapped at the airport by the paparazzi. Many celebrities choose tracksuits for their airport outfits, but none look as good as Suhana did in hers. For her flight, the Archies actress wore a black top layered with a short gray jacket.

It had long sleeves and a zippered front, which she left partially undone for a relaxed look. The jacket matched perfectly with her jogger pants, creating a comfortable yet chic look.

Suhana Khan has proved that tracksuits are a versatile choice for traveling, as they come as a set with a jacket and joggers, offering flexibility to adjust your outfit according to the climate. You can easily layer up if it’s chilly or remove the jacket if it warms up.

Suhana Khan’s accessories and glam

Suhana completed her look with some great, luxurious accessories. She carried a grey Louis Vuitton on My Side bag worth Rs. 4,20,000 and white Adidas sneakers, which added a touch of sportiness to her outfit. That bag had all our attention, for sure!

Her make-up was simple yet elegant, featuring blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and a dewy base. The Archies actress added a pop of color with red nail paint and kept her hair open for a natural look.

Suhana’s airport look is a clear example that you don’t have to choose between comfort and fashion. With her effortlessly stylish look, she proves you can have both. So, next time you travel, take a leaf from Suhana’s book and choose an outfit accordingly.

