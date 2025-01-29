Suhana Khan gives her sunset mood a glam twist, slays her evening look in Antithesis custom Isha Sol Set

If there’s one Gen-Z star who we can truly follow for everything from casual to glam, then it’s Suhana Khan for us! She always manages to effortlessly raise the style bar with each of her appearances. And her recent look has all our attention! Let’s dive into the details of her attire.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, took to social media to share her look in a custom Isla Sol set from Antithesis, meticulously prepared with satin strips carefully placed into a slim column silhouette. The halterneck style with the hem reaching to her feet gave this glam outfit and the actress a sophisticated look. The fitted bodice showcased her well-maintained physique.

If you’re attending an event and looking for a gown-like design, then add this Suhana Khan look to your cart. It’s elegant, classy, and glamorous—all you need to steal the show. Well, not only her fit but her styling is worth noting. She effortlessly let her outfit be in the spotlight.

The young starlet took the no-accessories approach this time. Yes, you read it right; she didn’t opt for any accessories and proudly flaunted her bare hands and ears. It looked nothing but hot! But if you’re someone who prefers to add some additional sparkle, then you can style this outfit with statement stud earrings and a delicate bracelet.

Suhana Khan's makeup added real charm to her overall appearance. Setting up the subtle base with the right amount of concealer and foundation, the actress accentuated her beauty with golden eyeshadow, long lashes, perfectly blushed cheeks, and soft pink lips. The young diva effortlessly left her hair open in the middle partition, letting it flow naturally.

Khan’s fashion has always been the talk of the town. Over time, she has constantly served as the inspiration for the Gen-Zs. And this latest look is proof of the same.

What are your thoughts on Suhana Khan’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

